Altrusa International and Mind Body Align Combine to Support Community

I take immense pleasure in sharing mindfulness with individuals like those in Altrusa International. They practice community mindfulness which aligns with our own mission.”MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When over thirty members of the District Five member region of Altrusa International gathered for an evening meeting last spring, they invited Mind Body Align to speak about the impact of the practice of mindfulness on individuals, particularly school children.
Members received a bonus when they were also introduced to a Mind Body Align at Work mindfulness experience. The at work program is a segment of Mind Body Align’s services for employee training and professional development which creates a foundation for making work and life better through mindfulness. “The practice I led for Altrusa works well for people of every age, allowing them to practice paying attention and notice what is going on around them,” said Jennifer Blue, president of Mind Body Align.
Blue highlighted the organization's efforts in schools and made the meeting, which is always filled with ideas for serving the community in charity and scholarship, a mindfulness experience. She said, “I take immense pleasure in sharing mindfulness with individuals like those in Altrusa International. They practice community mindfulness which aligns with our own mission.” At the end of her presentation, it was announced that a children’s book was to be donated to the Dewalt Center’s library in Mind Body Align’s name.
Mind Body Align knows that real, long-term benefits come from a consistent mindfulness practice. Through the program, participants acquire skills that aid in lowered stress response and inflammation, improvement of composure in times of crisis, deeper concentration, reduction in unconscious bias, increased happiness, joy and well-being, and more. They were recently honored as a finalist in the Software and Information Industry Association’s (SIIA) CODiE Awards for innovation in EdTech.
Mind Body Align at School is a social and emotional learning program which targets a subset of Ohio’s required educational curriculum. This program has documented success: more than nine out of ten students improve their learning outcomes after participating in the program, which in turn gives teachers up to 20 more teachable minutes per day. The program also trains teachers to improve their work experience and support them in navigating the stressors of their work.
The co-presidents of Altrusa Club of Mansfield, Sally Gesouras and Marilyn McFarland released a statement, “Thank you to our sponsor Mind Body Align and the Mind Body Align Charitable Fund for the supporting sponsorship of Altrusa Club of Mansfield’s Spring Bash held on March 5th. The Spring Bash provides our Club the funds to purchase school supplies given to Richland County classroom teachers for needy students as part of our Tools for Schools community service project. The resources we raised provide materials in Buddy Bags given to students experiencing homelessness. We help with an annual scholarship to a graduating Mansfield Senior High student to further her education in business. The funds raised allow us to provide financial support (transportation, test fee, child care) to a woman who will obtain her G.E.D. through Madison and Mansfield Schools Adult Education.” Altrusa Club’s service projects touch the lives of those who need help, make a difference, and improve their community.
The Mind Body Align Charitable Fund provides funding for mindful programs, organizations, and events and is open to applicants anywhere. More information about the Mind Body Align Charitable Fund can be found on the Richland County Foundation website or by contacting jen@mindbodyalign.com.
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social and emotional learning at school, at work, and everywhere. Mind Body Align At Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mindful Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. Mind Body Align At School benefits students, teachers, and staff. Their SEL curriculums for pre-K and primary grades meet Ohio Department of Education curriculum standards and are a great complement for PBIS programs. Their new, inclusive teacher professional development course is in pilot programs; contact Mind Body Align to inquire about becoming a pilot location and bring Mind Body Align educator programs to your school. Experience Connect In, Mind Body Align’s free, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:15 EST and each Thursday at 3:45 pm EST via Live Zoom. Mindfulness Starts Now. Join us and learn more about Mind Body Align at mindbodyalign.com.
