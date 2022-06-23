TechnoScore Recognized As A Leading App Development Company in The USA By TopDevelopers
TechnoScore app development company recognized among Top 10+ Mobile App Developers & Leading App Development Companies in the USA in a survey by TopDevelopers.
We are delighted to gain such recognition by the world's most trusted platform, TopDevelopers. This not only inspires us but boosts our craving to achieve new heights in the world of app development”LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnoScore, a leading web & mobile app development company in the US, has been featured in the TopDevelopers survey of Top 10+ Mobile App Developers & Leading App Development Companies in the USA (Source). TopDevelopers is a globally trusted directory of IT service providers renowned for reliable reviews and surveys. This particular research is backed by a thorough evaluation, primarily including the technology infrastructure and solution-modeling capability of every participant company.
"We are delighted to gain such recognition by the world's most trusted platform, TopDevelopers. This not only inspires us but boosts our craving to achieve new heights in the world of mobile app development”, says Murli Pawar, MD, TechnoScore. “We hope that recognitions like this will further add fuel to our commitments to deliver quality software solutions to businesses around the world.”
TechnoScore has been delivering out-of-the-box digital solutions in both web and mobile app development. The agility and innovative mindset backed by top-notch technologies have enabled this company to mark its presence in the global mobile app development market.
Here is the list of Top 10 mobile app development companies mentioned in TopDevelopers’ list. As per the research portal, this list has been created following extensive research on the entire SDLC process, tech stacks, agility, and various other factors that comprise mobile app development.
1. Prismetric
2. Techliance
3. VentureDive
4. Echo Innovate IT
5. InnovationM
6. TechnoScore
7. WebClues Infotech
8. Semaphore Software
9. The Websuasion Group LLC
10.Biz4Group
Mobile app development has got much recognition in recent years with a constant increase in the number of smartphone users around the world that businesses want to target. People are becoming much more dependent on mobile phones to access any product or service. There are more than 3.48 million mobile apps available on Google Play Store and roughly 2.22 million apps on the Apple Store. The figures clearly depict the essence and rising demand for mobile apps in the coming time when people will be looking for a more enhanced user experience through mobile apps.
The list launched by TopDevelopers will certainly lend a helping hand to worldwide businesses to choose and access the right mobile app development company for their projects.
About TechnoScore
TechnoScore is a dedicated web & mobile app development company founded in 2006 and headquartered in California, USA. It dwells on innovation and astuteness to deliver mobile app solutions with unmatched quality for its worldwide clientele. The commitment to consistency and quality has enabled this mobile app development company to outpace its competitors in a stiffly competitive market like the US.
