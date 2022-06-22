CyberExtruder Achieves Top Rankings for its Aureus Insight Face Recognition Algorithm According to new NIST Testing
Overall System performance takes center stage as FR algorithms try to differentiate themselves. Accuracy alone is not enough to determine operational usability.
Using a 4-dimensional plot we can easily visualize the relationships accuracy, time to generate a template, template size and time to compare templates have relative to one another.”WAYNE, NEW JERSEY, US, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly released face recognition test results from NIST’s Ongoing Evaluation showcase CyberExtruder’s continuing superiority as compared to 416 face matching algorithms submitted by 266 developers from 35 different countries. In highlighting the results for its commercially available product, Aureus Insight, CyberExtruder again demonstrates the leadership position which was cemented 20 years ago when NIST first published the opinion that CyberExtruder’s 3D approach to face matching was the best way to mitigate situational challenges impacting accuracy.
— Dr. Tim Parr
“We’re very proud of this new generation of our face matching software. Our industry is approaching the point where a lot of algorithms have been able to achieve acceptable marks for accuracy but are not deployable due to constraints stemming from lack of efficiency, speed, and the economical use of system resources. In fact, for some time now NIST has been highlighting that the combination of accuracy, time to generate a face template and the time it takes to compare face templates are all critical in evaluating an algorithm’s performance.” said Jack Ives, CyberExtruder’s Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Ives added, “Aureus Insight delivers the optimized combination of face matching accuracy, fast face template generation, small template size and fast template comparisons which others simply cannot. Then consider that Aureus Insight has a lower total cost of ownership and it’s easy to see why we are seeing increasing adoption by law enforcement agencies and safe city deployments.”
Dr. Tim Parr, CyberExtruder’s Chief Technology Officer said “No single variable – especially accuracy – should be looked at by itself when evaluating a system’s operational suitability. For example, if an algorithm gets high accuracy rates but takes 3 seconds to create a template or the template size is 4kb or it takes a half second to compare templates, it’s not operationally deployable for safe city usage. From our earliest days we knew that face matching in real-time video was going to be the gold standard for safe city uses so we’ve always worked to deliver software that is both accurate and resource friendly.” Dr. Parr also reported that the company’s current commercially available product represents an even larger advancement in efficiency and will be submitted to NIST for evaluation in July.
Because Aureus Insight runs as a web service users can access it from anywhere on any device. The Aureus Insight platform is deployable in on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid configurations and can be licensed on perpetual or subscription basis. The flexibility of Aureus Insight’s unique design features are particularly important in Safe City deployments where real-time results are critical to reducing response times.
Jack Ives
Cyberextruder.com, Inc.
+1 973-623-7900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn