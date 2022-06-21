Guests from Azerbaijan get acquainted with Uzbekistan's products

UZBEKISTAN, June 21 - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, accompanied by the President of Uzbekistan, got acquainted with the activities of the Technopark in Tashkent.

During the talks at Kuksaroy Residence, the main attention was paid to enhancing industrial cooperation between the two countries. Free economic zones and technoparks in Uzbekistan are a favorable platform for this.

The Technopark in Tashkent hosts 17 projects worth $365 million. To date, 13 projects have been completed, within which the production of electronic gas meters, refrigerators, industrial air conditioners and cooling systems, elevators and escalators, water pumps, accessories for doors and windows has been launched. These products are strengthening their positions in regional markets, as they are produced under the control of foreign brands.

Companies for the production of insulating products, water heating equipment, kitchen appliances, as well as a logistics center will be put into operation this year.

The President of Azerbaijan and the guests were informed about the advantages of the products manufactured here.

The heads of state instructed the relevant agencies of the two countries to work out joint projects, take measures to enhance industrial cooperation and trade.

Source: UzA