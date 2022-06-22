An Introduction to KBO Ranger Cargo Ebike
The new KBO Ranger Electric Cargo Bike is an improvement from the traditional electric bikes.CHINO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For starters, it’s power-packed. It packs a whopping 840Wh LG Battery, on a powerful 750W motor that can make you ride for 60 miles on a single charge. There is also a remarkable improvement in the tires and the payload capacity. What more? You get some free accessory gifts.
Improved Features of KBO Ranger Electric Cargo Bike
The new KBO Ranger Electric Cargo Bike boasts major improvements in the following parts:
In Frame and Removable 48V 17.5Ah Lithium-ion Battery with Samsung/LG Cells.
A KBO Bike battery life is one of its most significant advantages. The new Ranger Electric Cargo bike is rated for 900 complete charge cycles. With an 840Wh battery capacity, you can ride up to 60 miles on a single charge. This is a remarkable improvement from the KBO Commuter Electric Bike, which has a 768Wh battery capacity and can only give up to 55 miles of riding on a single charge.
Powerful 900W Peak Brushless Geared Hub Motor.
The new Ranger Electric Cargo Bike is powered with a continuous 750W brushless geared hub motor. This means you will not have to worry about carrying heavy loads and climbing steep hills. The commute is made easier and better with the 900W peak motor.
48V 3A Quick & Smart Charger.
You know what is better than having a better battery; it is having a quick charger. The KBO Ranger Electric Cargo Bike comes with a 48V 3A fast charger. It only takes 5 hours for the battery to be fully charged. This reduces the time between rides and helps you keep up with the quick pace of your riding needs.
OTHER DETAILS OF THE NEW KBO RANGER eBIKE.
Even though major improvements have been made to integral parts of the electric bike, it is still easy to use. The parts are no different in function from the traditional e-bikes but you can trust KBO to pay attention to the minutest details. These parts include:
48V LED Headlight
The function of the headlight is to make riding at night safer and allow other vehicles on the road to notice you. To turn on the headlight, simply press and hold the “UP” button for 3 seconds.
Integrated Brake Rear Light
The rear light is an integrated LED light that is powered by the battery pack. The function of the brake light is simple but very important – they warn drivers behind you when you are slowing down. When you apply the brakes during a ride, the rear brake light illuminates immediately.
The Shimano 7-speed Shifter
Shimano Shifters are gearshift systems designed for racing bicycles, which allow you to shift gears without having to remove your hands from the bars. The Shimano 7-speed shifter was designed for a great riding experience as it allows you to change the gears for adapting to different terrains on-demand.
Mechanical Disc Brakes
The new KBO Ranger Cargo eBike is equipped with front and rear 180mm disc rotors, which provide sufficient braking force even in the roughest of conditions.
Extra-large, Adaptable Rear Rack.
The sturdy aluminum rear rack can support loads of up to 120 pounds. This means you can take a ride with your loved ones, transport your children from school, or transfer some heavy equipment.
Ergonomic Half Twist Throttle
The throttle provides a simple yet important function. When engaged, the electric motor provides power thus propelling the bike and the rider forward. Throttle allows you to pedal or chill out and enjoy a “free” ride. When tired of pedaling, take a break and cruise. Gently twist the throttle on your right to accelerate.
Adjustable Saddle
Just like other KBO bikes, this bike seat is durable and comfortable. It has a saddle that decreases the impact of road bumps. You may adjust your posture by moving the saddle up and down as well as back and forth.
27.5" x 2.4" Panasonic Tires.
The quality of electric bicycle tires should be of the maximum standard. The new KBO Ranger Cargo e-bike tires are made of high-quality materials that are resistant to punctures from sharp materials. It is a bit wider than common tires, which makes your commuting journey more steady and smooth.
Intelligent Installation Points
The new KBO Ranger e-bike is fitted with an intelligent mounting bracket that can support up to 50 pounds. Rushing to school on a sunny day, simply drop your bag inside the bracket and pedal. Coming from the store with groceries, place it in and cycle. You can load it in any way you choose.
LCD Backlight Display
Trust KBO to deliver on this new eBike. It is well equipped with an excellent display that provides you with a range of information to help you keep track of your riding conditions. There is a charge indicator, a speedometer, an odometer, a trip odometer, a pedal assist level, and many more features.
Full Fenders
The new KBO eBike has fenders on both the front and rear. These fenders are complete with all of the necessary hardware. They are incredibly resilient and keep you dry and clean from water and mud. You can ride on mud and you will not get as much a speck of dirt.
Center Stand
The center stands of the new KBO electric bike are built with rust-resistant, sturdy, and durable aluminum alloy. This means you do not need to worry about balancing your bike after a long riding session.
Conclusion
The new KBO Ranger eBike is equipped with the best parts, all to ensure a great riding experience. Moreover, you not only get the eBike on purchase. There are other free accessories in the box such as the KBO Ranger Full Fenders, a 16-in-1 Repair Toolkit, and a KBO Ranger Rear Rack. There is also a 2-year warranty, so you can purchase the bike with full confidence.
