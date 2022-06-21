THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 7666 – Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act of 2022 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce) The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. The Rule will make in order the following amendments and will allow for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Bera/Fitzpatrick Amendment

Davis, Rodney/O’Halleran Amendment

Dean/Spartz Amendment

Demings Amendment

Feenstra Amendment

Ferguson/Pappas Amendment

Gottheimer Amendment

Griffith Amendment

Joyce (OH) Amendment

Katko/Napolitano Amendment

Kim (NJ) Amendment

McKinley/Dingell Amendment

Moore (WI) Amendment

Napolitano/Katko Amendment

Pressley Amendment

Reschenthaler/Morelle Amendment

Trone/Armstrong Amendment

H.R. 5585 – Advanced Research Projects Agency–Health Act (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) – Advanced Research Projects Agency–Health Act (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. The Rule will make in order the following amendment:

Eshoo/Guthrie Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (8 votes) H.R. 7174 – National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security) H.R. 5274 – PREVENT ACT of 2021 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Homeland Security) H.R. 6538 – Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)