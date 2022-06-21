Updated Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:59 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and vehicle, described as a Black Honda Odyssey with damage to the left rear tail lamp and panel, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.