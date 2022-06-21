House Bill 2525 Printer's Number 3286
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record information, providing for crime victim right of access.
