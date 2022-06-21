House Bill 146 Printer's Number 0915
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, further providing for parole power.
