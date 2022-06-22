ROC.PH launches ‘Unlimited Graphic Design Services’ for MSME businesses in the Philippines

GENERAL TRIAS, CAVITE, PHILIPPINES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With ROC.PH established track record and tactics, ROC.PH is a full-service digital marketing agency that produces successful plans for forward-thinking businesses in order to give customers increased revenue. The most reputable Internet marketing firm that aims to alter the way businesses communicate, listen, and exchange information online.

ROC.PH is pleased to launch its unlimited graphic design services for MSME businesses in the Philippines. In a free consultation that needs no credit card, its service includes 1 task at a time, unlimited marketing consultation for up to 60 minutes or 1 hour per session, and a dedicated limited support level.

Meanwhile, Basic Package Plan which costs P500 per month includes a 3 to 5-day turnaround except for weekends and official holidays, unlimited consultations, unlimited graphic design, unlimited revisions, and a dedicated low support level.

Premium Package Plan that costs P1,500 per month includes 3 tasks at a time, 2 to 3-day turnaround except for weekends and official holidays, unlimited consult, unlimited graphic design, unlimited revisions, and a dedicated high support level.

While in a Pro Package Plan that costs P1,000 per month includes 2 tasks at a time, 3 to 4-day turnaround except for weekends and official holidays, unlimited consult, unlimited graphic design, unlimited revisions, and a dedicated moderate support level.

In an online digital strategy, ROC.PH proposes ways for evaluating certain goals that can be met through internet channels. For the unlimited graphic design, ROC.PH provides printed goods such as flyers, catalogs, stickers, product tag labels, tarpaulins, worksheets, banners, business cards, brochures, envelopes, and other bespoke promotional materials for endless graphic design.

ROC.PH Team guarantees that the client's expectations are satisfied and that the work is completed as planned. Regardless matter what happens in the usual course of business, our project manager will be able to keep a project on track according to the agreed timeframe. Their time management and communication efficiency will also guarantee that you can keep the company running while they work on other projects, freeing up resources.