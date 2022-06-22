Cornelius Weobong to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM

Submit Release
As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Cornelius to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country”
— Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision
JEFFERSONVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Cornelius Weobong who attends Parkview Middle School in Jeffersonville will join outstanding Middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM in Atlanta, GA.

The National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM Residential Program is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Cornelius Weobong was nominated by his ELA teacher to attend this program. Cornelius undertakes many activities such as scouting, music, basketball, soccer, track and field, and Russian Math (RSM). Cornelius aspires to make or do something that will benefit the world for eternity. He wants to attend this program because he feels it will help him grow as a person and as a leader, while also allowing him to understand opportunities that he may have later on in life.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Cornelius to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At the National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM Residential Program, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.

