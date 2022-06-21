Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate letter urging the United States Senate to oppose President Biden’s nominee for Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Steven Dettelbach. Dettelbach has a long history of anti-Second Amendment activism. This is Biden’s second anti-gun nominee to the post, a clear indication that the Administration is devoted to stripping Americans of their God-given rights protected under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.

“As Americans continue to suffer from the crime wave, the ATF desperately needs a director who will crack down on violent criminals and organizations—not one who will pursue an anti-gun political agenda under the guise of law enforcement,” the letter reads.

Read the letter here.