Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,421 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Let­ter Urg­ing Sen­ate to Reject Biden Nom­i­nee for ATF Head

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate letter urging the United States Senate to oppose President Biden’s nominee for Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Steven Dettelbach. Dettelbach has a long history of anti-Second Amendment activism. This is Biden’s second anti-gun nominee to the post, a clear indication that the Administration is devoted to stripping Americans of their God-given rights protected under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.

“As Americans continue to suffer from the crime wave, the ATF desperately needs a director who will crack down on violent criminals and organizations—not one who will pursue an anti-gun political agenda under the guise of law enforcement,” the letter reads.

Read the letter here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Let­ter Urg­ing Sen­ate to Reject Biden Nom­i­nee for ATF Head

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.