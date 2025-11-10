Attorney General Ken Paxton sued radical open-borders group JOLT Initiative, Inc. (“JOLT”) for its role in orchestrating a systematic, unlawful voter registration scheme that is designed to sabotage Texas election integrity and allow illegals to vote.

“The left constantly tries to cheat and rig elections because they know they can’t win honestly. Any organization attempting to register illegals, who are all criminals, must be completely crushed and shut down immediately,” said Attorney General Paxton. “JOLT is a radical, partisan operation that has, and continues to, knowingly attempt to corrupt our voter rolls and weaken the voice of lawful Texas voters. I will make sure they face the full force of the law.”

An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General uncovered that JOLT operatives were stationed outside Texas Department of Motor Vehicles locations, where they provided instructions that directly violated provisions of the Texas Election Code. According to the findings, JOLT and its Volunteer Deputy Registrars coordinated the scheme to recruit and solicit individuals to submit unlawful voter registration applications, which could be designed to register illegal aliens who lack proper identification.

Attorney General Paxton requested that the court order forfeiture of JOLT’s corporate privileges, dissolution of its charter, and recovery of legal costs on behalf of the State.

