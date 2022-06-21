Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SB 709, PN 1761 (Tomlinson) – The bill would establish the CMV (cytomegalovirus) Education and Newborn Screening Act, providing for CMV education and newborn screening. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 569, PN 1794 (Argall) – This legislation would create the State Corrections Officers Bill of Rights, which would codify certain processes and procedures for handling disciplinary matters of state corrections officers. A vote of 42-8 was recorded.

SB 1083, PN 1546 (Baker) – This legislation would clarify that a spouse’s move to follow their active-duty spouse will not be considered voluntary if the Department of Labor and Industry determines that continued employment would be impractical or unreasonably difficult.

Amendment A03934 (L. Williams) – The amendment allows unemployment compensation edibility for striking workers.

The UC benefits that are added for a labor dispute other than a lock out, requires a 30-day waiting period before benefits are provided.

The amendment failed by a vote of 20-29. A vote of 50-0 was recorded on the bill.

SB 1124, PN 1464 (Argall) – The bill would Requires the Department of Humans Services to check death certificates at the Bureau of Vital Statistics against recipients of Medical Assistance and benefits from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) monthly. A vote of 30-20 was recorded.

HR 203, PN 3107 (Stephens) – A Concurrent Resolution recognizing June 19, 2022, as “Korean-American Citizenship Day” in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SR 285, PN 1730 (Gordner) – A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct an assessment and analysis of public and private recycling infrastructure and operations across the Commonwealth.

Amendment A04692 (Aument) – This amendment adds count officials to the groups that the Joint State Government Commission can consult with while conducting its assessment and analysis of public and private recycling infrastructure and operations across the Commonwealth.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and went over in its order as amended.

SR 288, PN 1629 (J. Ward) – A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study of long-term care facilities’ impact relating to Medicaid funds in this Commonwealth. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nomination by a vote of 50-0.

James G McCormack, Major General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard (New Appointment)

Elizabeth Bolton Penna, Pennsylvania Parole Board (New Appointment)