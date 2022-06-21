Attorney General’s Office Brings Landlord Restoration Program to St. Johnsbury

The Attorney General’s Office is holding a community forum for landlords on Vermont’s Lead Paint Law on Wednesday, June 29, at 4 p.m. in St. Johnsbury. Vermont law requires owners of residential rental properties built before 1978 to file lead safety compliance statements with the Vermont Department of Health every year. To help landlords understand how to ensure their properties are inspected and filings are properly completed, the Attorney General’s Office has initiated a public education and outreach campaign to promote safe housing and help landlords with compliance.

This free event is for landlords that:

own pre-1978 residential rental property, and

are unaware of Vermont’s Lead Paint Law that creates annual safety and filing obligations.

Vermont’s Lead Paint Law applies to all rental units built before 1978 (the year that lead was banned in paint intended for residential use), regardless of any renovations. If you own a pre-1978 residential rental property and you have not filed a compliance statement with the Vermont Department of Health, you are required to do so annually. You can enroll in the Landlord Restoration Program by attending our upcoming community forum:

St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce

51 Depot Square

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

At the community forum, the Attorney General’s Office will provide detailed information and referral support. More information can be found at www.healthvermont.gov/lead-law.

Have additional questions? Contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at AGO.CAP@vermont.gov or 1-800-649-2424.

Last modified: June 21, 2022