Conservice Joins AppFolio Stack™ Partner Marketplace to Deliver Seamless Utility Management Experiences
Conservice, The Utility Experts, has begun a partnership with AppFolio, within AppFolio Stack™, its new partner integrations marketplace.
Being selected as the initial utilities management integration partner in the AppFolio ecosystem is a wonderful fit for Conservice.”RIVER HEIGHTS, UTAH, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservice, an end-to-end utilities management provider with 22+ years in the industry, has begun a partnership with AppFolio, a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, as its initial utilities enterprise partner within AppFolio Stack™, its new partner integrations marketplace.
— Scott Hardy, Conservice CEO
“Today marks an exciting milestone for property managers,” said Will Moxley, senior vice president of product at AppFolio. “Finally, with AppFolio Stack and Conservice, we can provide the seamless integration of end-to-end utility management solutions that our customers desire while providing daily benefit to residents.
As enterprises, both businesses have traditionally thrived by providing a similar core enhancement to the way property managers work–automation. While AppFolio has traditionally supported property management with a suite of cloud-based tools that allow customers to manage their business from a single system of record, Conservice has spent its decades in the space focused primarily on utilities management–paying bills, auditing costs, providing resident support, and collating usage data. By integrating both solution sets, property managers will be able to work from within a seamless rent and billpay solutions suite while better controlling and lowering the overall cost of their day-to-day work.
“Being selected as the initial utilities management integration partner in the AppFolio ecosystem is a wonderful fit for Conservice.” said Scott Hardy, CEO of Conservice. “AppFolio is a best-in-class property management service provider, and both of our companies are strongly aligned to tailoring our services to the needs of our customers as well as delivering a seamless user experience."
