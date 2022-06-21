Governor Wolf Awards $10 Million for 15 Projects to Transform Pennsylvania Communities, Build Success

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania.

“Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”

The funding, through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will support critical expansion projects, provide opportunities for job creation and employment training, and community development and revitalization.

The award approvals include the following projects:

Bucks County

Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center, $1,000,000 – project will revitalize the municipal campus including replacing run down equipment, constructing an indoor multi-use center and gym, and indoor classrooms.

Chester County

Berwyn Fire Company, Main Station, $500,000 – project will make improvements to reduce carcinogen exposure, add four apparatus bays, new private bedrooms and bathrooms, a laundry room, and various additional spaces. HVAC, electrical, and plumbing improvements will also be made.

New Kennett Library II, $500,000 – project will construct a two-story, 25,000 square foot library to accommodate new programming and classes, an auditorium, tutor rooms, and quiet study rooms. The facility will be fully ADA accessible.

675 E. Swedesford Road HQ, $500,000 – project will construct a new parking facility and office headquarters.

Delaware County

Delaware County Community College, New Northeast Campus, $750,000 – the project will transform an old property to be a comprehensive, multi-use facility to provide affordable education and training, as well as community programs. It will also include an early childhood education center.

Lehigh County

Coca-Cola Park, Amenities and Renovations, $500,000 – the project will expand the clubhouse. locker rooms, training facilities, hydro space, and center field entrance.

Luzerne County

Gateway Center, $500,000 – the project will create a mixed-use, 5-story, urban development to include a hotel, restaurant, café, and conference space to drive tourism and the local economy.

Monroe County

Pocono Family YMCA, New Building III, $750,000 – the project will add new space to the existing facility.

Montgomery County

Revitalization of 400 Main Street Block, $500,000 – the project will revitalize the 400 block of East Main Street (Ridge Pike) in Collegeville Borough starting with the relocation or renovation of Borough Hall. The project will also transform Clamer Hall into an event space.

Jefferson Golf Club, Clubhouse II, $500,000 – the project will construct a new clubhouse which will include a restaurant and banquet facility to be utilized by community residents.

Northampton County

Marquis Parking Garage, $2,000,000 – the project will demolish a deteriorating parking garage to create a new, 7-story mixed-use, multifamily project with retail space including parking and apartments of various sizes.

Philadelphia County

Collaboratory II, $500,000 – the project’s priority is to bring usability, accessibility, and activity to the site. It will renovate the existing structure, including development of the currently unused third floor.

Insinger Center for Manufacturing Excellence, $500,000 – the project will construct a new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing and trade skills educational center in Philadelphia.

RAIR Arts and Environmental Lab, Philadelphia, $500,000 – the project will include the construction of a new facility, including new artist studios, project space, a dedicated open green space for a new sculpture park and an urban agriculture initiative, and a flex space for educational programming.

Sterling Paper Lofts, $500,000 – the project will renovate the Sterling Building to make room for commercial and retail, office, and residential space.