New Book Release – The Missionary and The Magician - An inspirational story from the dawn of Christianity

The Missionary and The Magician - Front Cover Summary - Synopsis

The little-known true story of the life of St. Peter – after the resurrection of Jesus – and his conflicts with the sorcerer Simon Magus, THE MAN WHO COULD FLY!

An easy-reading, faith-based tale of wonder and awe!. Facts and events in riveting story form – drama, spectacle, and miracles, that will inform, entertain, and inspire readers of all ages.” — Christina K