The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries congratulates its CEO Ron Oberth on receiving the 2022 Ian McRae Award
Ron was honoured with this Merit award for substantial contributions to the Canadian nuclear industry at the Annual CNS Conference Awards Ceremony on June 7.
OCNI, under new leadership, will play a pivotal role over the next ten years in developing a fully pan-Canadian nuclear supply chain to lead the way in deploying new reactor technologies.”PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate its CEO, Ron Oberth, on receiving the 2022 Ian McRae Award. Ron was honoured with this Merit award for substantial contributions to the Canadian nuclear industry at the Annual CNS Conference Awards Ceremony held virtually on June 7, 2022.
— Dr. Ron Oberth, OCNI President
The Ian McRae Award of Merit was established in 1976 by the Canadian Nuclear Association in honour of the late Ian McRae, the first President of the Canadian Nuclear Association and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Canadian General Electric Company Ltd. The purpose of this award is to honour individuals who have made substantial contributions, other than scientific, to the advancement of nuclear energy in Canada.
“Ron has combined a strong and exceptionally broad technical understanding along with business insights to build success in planning, project development, and business development, which have created profound benefits for Canada’s nuclear sector. His positive and people-centered approach has built strength throughout our nuclear community through trusted relationships,” noted the CNS/CNA Awards Committee in announcing the award.
UNENE President Jerry Hopwood, when nominating Dr. Oberth, stated that “Ron has been integral in leading OCNI and developing it into the prominent and respected organization it is today. He has doubled the membership, which now includes more than 200 organizations, and has enabled the wide-varying group of member companies to find and communicate a common voice and work together on issues and opportunities.”
“Ron seamlessly blends his technical expertise, strengthened through his roles with Ontario Hydro, Ontario Power Generation, and AECL, with his strong communication skills to take a collaborative approach to uncovering strategic development opportunities. Having led projects to explore opportunities
for expansion of the nuclear sector domestically and internationally, Ron has always taken a forward looking approach focused on the betterment of the industry as a whole,” added James Scongack, Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice-President, Operational Services at Bruce Power.
“Throughout his career, Ron has been tireless in advancing the Canadian nuclear industry. As leader of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries, Ron has played a leadership role in shaping the Canadian nuclear industry by pulling together suppliers to engage government, to collaborate with other
organizations such as the CANDU Owners Group, and to collaborate amongst themselves,” noted AECL President and CEO Fred Dermarkar in his letter supporting Ron’s CNS/CNA award nomination.
In accepting the Ian McRae Award on June 7, Dr. Oberth thanked the entire OCNI team and the OCNI Board, whose dedication, commitment, vision, and perseverance have contributed so much to the award and all that OCNI has achieved over the last decade. Ron also noted that “OCNI, under new leadership, will play a pivotal role over the next ten years in developing a fully pan-Canadian nuclear supply chain. This chain will enable Canada to lead the way in deploying new reactor technologies at home and abroad to help the world achieve “Net Zero by 2050.”
-30-
Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 240 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ 20,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and
components and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.
For Further Information Contact:
Rachel Roberts, Manager Communications and Events
Tel: (905) 839-0073 / communications@ocni.ca
Ronald Oberth
OCNI
2082987207 ext.
