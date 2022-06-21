Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,357 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Signs Rampart School Bill

June 20, 2022 (Rampart, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today signed into law a bill allowing the Rampart School to become part of the Yukon Koyukuk School District (YKSD). The bill, SB 198, was introduced by Governor Dunleavy in February and allows for maximum local participation with the YKSD School Board.

“This is a simple fix that recognizes the longstanding historic and cultural ties between Rampart and the rest of the Yukon-Koyukuk School District. With this bill signed into law, YKSD’s administration of Rampart School is now formalized, allowing parents to now participate, as they wish, with the YKSD School Board elections,” said Governor Dunleavy. “As a former educator in rural Alaska, and as a former school board president, I am glad to sign this bill to benefit the students and their parents here in Rampart.”

The Rampart School has historically been a part of the Yukon Flats School District, however, following a 2017 agreement between the two school districts, the school has been administered and operated by YKSD. SB 198 received the unanimous consent of the Legislature and now allows for greater participation of Rampart School parents in the school board that oversees their student’s education.

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Signs Rampart School Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.