Governor Dunleavy Signs Rampart School Bill

June 20, 2022 (Rampart, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today signed into law a bill allowing the Rampart School to become part of the Yukon Koyukuk School District (YKSD). The bill, SB 198, was introduced by Governor Dunleavy in February and allows for maximum local participation with the YKSD School Board.

“This is a simple fix that recognizes the longstanding historic and cultural ties between Rampart and the rest of the Yukon-Koyukuk School District. With this bill signed into law, YKSD’s administration of Rampart School is now formalized, allowing parents to now participate, as they wish, with the YKSD School Board elections,” said Governor Dunleavy. “As a former educator in rural Alaska, and as a former school board president, I am glad to sign this bill to benefit the students and their parents here in Rampart.”

The Rampart School has historically been a part of the Yukon Flats School District, however, following a 2017 agreement between the two school districts, the school has been administered and operated by YKSD. SB 198 received the unanimous consent of the Legislature and now allows for greater participation of Rampart School parents in the school board that oversees their student’s education.