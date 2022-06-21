DATAMANUSA LLC awarded the HGACBuy Cooperative Contract
Units of local government, including non-profits providing governmental services, are eligible to utilise Dataman’s services through this Contract.CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA, a leader in proving comprehensive Staff Augmentation Services for the last 21 years, has been selected by HGACBuy to provide Temporary Staffing, Direct Hire and other Employer Services to its members.
Through this cooperative contract, members of HGACBuy can leverage Dataman’s services for their staff augmentation and temporary staffing needs in categories that include Accounting, Administrative Support and Clerical, Education, General Services and Material Handling Support, Health, Information Technology, Procurement, Professional, Scientific and others, as well as for Direct Hire and Payrolling Services. To know how you can utilise Dataman's services through this cooperative contract, please visit https://www.datamanusa.com/HGACBuy.aspx
“Since last more than 20 years, Dataman has been supporting public sector organizations including State Departments & Local government agencies in helping them meet their ever-changing business needs” said Nidhi Saxena, CEO, DatamanUSA. “This partnership with HGACBuy is a great opportunity for the members to enjoy expedited procurement process by circumventing the complicated and time-consuming RFP process.”
Established pursuant to Texas Interlocal Cooperation Act HGACBuy is HGAC’s (Houston Galveston Area Council) Cooperative Purchasing Program. It has been serving local governments for more than 40 years and saves millions of dollars by offering competitively bid contracts to its members for free. It gives its end users access to volume purchasing pricing and discounts. HGACBuy membership is free and it also provides for automatic renewal. Government entities can join HGACBuy by simply executing an Interlocal Form to become an End User.
About Dataman
Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services that include Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for both commercial and government organizations. Our recruiting team has a national reach and our organization understands how to work with a wide variety of organizations including governmental, higher education, K-12 education, health, non-profit, tribal government, and other public agencies located nationwide. We have experience working with cooperative like NASPO Value Point. Recently we have been awarded the BuyBoard Texas and National Cooperative Contract as well as Goodbuy Cooperative Contract as well. This experience allows us to successfully match market talent with each client’s unique organizational needs. Find out detailed information about Dataman at https://www.datamanusa.com/
