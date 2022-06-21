The Day “Ellis” Presley Gave Birth to Rock and Roll
Elvis’s name mis-spelled at his first concert ever!PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 30th, 1954, Elvis Presley took the stage to perform his very first concert, giving birth to what would later be called, “rock and roll”. The 19 year old Elvis was so unknown, that advertisements for the concert mis-spelled his name as “Ellis Presley”!
The concert was performed at the tiny Overland Park Shell in Memphis, Tennessee. Slim Whitman was the main attraction that night, Elvis was third on the bill.
Elvis, performed the two songs, “That’s Alright” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky” that were released on his first record just 9 days before the concert. When the amazed crowd demanded an encore, Elvis performed “Blue Moon of Kentucky” a second time, as these were the only two songs in his repertoire.
After the concert, Elvis signed his friend’s ticket, creating a direct link to the very moment rock and roll was born. It is the only known signed ticket from this concert in existence.
The ticket is valued at over two million dollars and owned by Scott Tilson, a long time collector of rock and roll memorabilia. “There are lots of interesting collectibles out there, but nothing gets music fans “All Shook Up” like this Elvis Presley signed concert ticket from his first concert ever”, explained Tilson. “In my opinion, it’s the most historically important piece of rock and roll memorabilia you can possibly find!”
Want to see more? More photos from Elvis’ historic first concert, along with a detailed timeline leading up to the event, can be seen at the newly launched website, www.BirthOfRock.com.
Scott Tilson
BirthOfRock.com
+1 4356591660
email us here