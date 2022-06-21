Beacon Media + Marketing Welcomes Giovanna Casazza from Reno, NV
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing is excited to welcome Giovanna Casazza to its growing, talented digital marketing team. Giovanna is working out of Beacon’s Reno office as an account coordinator. Her addition to the team marks a time of significant growth for the Alaska-based digital marketing company.
Giovanna is working with one of Beacon Media + Marketing’s newest mental health clients, Ellie Mental Health. Founded in Minnesota, Ellie Mental Health partnered with Beacon to grow its practice into a national mental health franchise with the goal of destigmatizing mental health and making therapy accessible to people across the country. Giovanna plays a vital role in helping Ellie connect with new franchise owners across the nation and supporting the creative team in facilitating all other marketing projects.
Giovanna is excited for her new role at Beacon. Giovanna’s knack for customer service and passion for working with people to achieve their goals enable her to provide Ellie and other clients with the best possible service.
She attended the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa in Honolulu, Hawaii where she studied Economics. Giovanna was born and raised in Reno and is in love with the area. She cherishes its “small town feel” while never feeling out of things to do. Giovanna spends much of her free time at the gym, walking along the Truckee River, visiting Lake Tahoe, or catching up on the latest true crime podcast.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
