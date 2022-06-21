Rivial Data Security Announces Newest Integration with Black Kite
The Rivial Platform expands its vendor risk management capabilities with a native Black Kite integration.
Rivial is thrilled to partner with Black Kite to bring our SMO Platform users an even more seamless cybersecurity management experience.”CHENEY, WA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rival Data Security, pioneer of the Security Management Orchestration™(SMO) space, announces a brand new integration for the Rivial Platform with Black Kite to assist with performing Vendor Security Reviews and Risk Assessments on outsourced systems and security controls.
— Randy Lindberg
Rival Data Security released the Rivial Platform, the world's first SMO software to revolutionize managing cybersecurity, earlier this year. Building upon the interconnectedness of the modules and their ability to communicate with one another, Rival has incorporated a native integration with vendor risk intelligence industry leader Black Kite.
“Rivial is thrilled to partner with Black Kite to bring our SMO Platform users an even more seamless cybersecurity management experience. This integration allows cybersecurity professionals to get a complete picture and measure third-party cyber risk like never before. Our Platform integrates internal IT risk assessment, vendor due diligence security reviews, and Black Kite cyber risk intelligence to understand outsourced IT systems in a more holistic way. This powerful integration is also incorporated into Rivial’s industry-leading Risk Assessment methodology for even more value,” says Randy Lindberg, Founder and CEO of Rivial Data Security.
Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, provides the only standards-based cyber risk assessments that analyze an organization’s supply chain’s cybersecurity posture from three critical dimensions: technical, financial and compliance. With Black Kite’s third-party cyber risk platform, the work is already done. Know which vendors pose the highest risk to your organization on a continuous and automated basis.
“Black Kite’s strategic integration partners have become a critical path to rapid growth, and we are very excited to partner with Rivial,” says John Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Sales at Black Kite. “We’re pleased to complement Rivial’s robust risk assessments, compliance module, and vendor security data with standards-based intelligence that dives into a vendor’s risk posture and their susceptibility to a ransomware attack.”
About Rival Data Security
Rivial Data Security is a cybersecurity software firm founded in 2010. Devoted to helping financial institutions improve IT risk and achieve compliance, Rivial Data Security pioneered Security Management Orchestration™ (SMO) software, the Rivial Platform, to achieve these goals and deliver an easier, faster, and better way to manage cybersecurity. The Rivial Platform was released in 2022 and integrates seamlessly with Rivial Data Security's elite cybersecurity services.
About Black Kite
At Black Kite, we’re redefining third-party cyber risk intelligence with the world’s first global third-party cyber risk monitoring platform, built from a hacker’s perspective. With 350+ customers across the globe and counting, we’re committed to improving the health and safety of the entire planet’s cyber ecosystem with the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive cyber intelligence. While other security ratings service (SRS) providers try to narrow the scope, Black Kite provides the only standards-based cyber risk assessments that analyze your supply chain’s cybersecurity posture from three critical dimensions: technical, financial and compliance.
