XTI Aircraft Company Names Mike Hinderberger CEO
Mike is a seasoned and highly qualified executive in the aircraft industry, having held senior positions at Aerion, Gulfstream, and Piper.
XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced today that its former Senior Vice President for Engineering has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company. “We’re entering a new phase for the company,” said David Brody, XTI founder and Chairman. “Mike is a seasoned and highly qualified executive in the aircraft industry, having held senior positions and spearheaded several important programs at Aerion, Gulfstream, and Piper. In addition to his new responsibilities which include a focus on achieving our financing goals, he’ll continue to lead the engineering and the development of our first full-scale piloted prototype of the TriFan.”
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” said Hinderberger. “After working for a year directly on advancing the engineering of the TriFan, I’m convinced now more than ever that we have a game-changing product that will revolutionize air travel. I’m eager to take my hands-on understanding of the TriFan and needs of our customers, and apply them more broadly to the company’s operations and long-term plans.”
Recounting the company’s progress over the past few years, Brody said, “We conducted a series of successful hover tests in 2019 before the pandemic slowed us down. We’ve continued our collaboration with a number of key suppliers, commenced the process to secure FAA certification, and received over 300 reservations, firm orders, and options for the airplane so far. This represents about $2.25 billion in gross revenues upon delivery of those aircraft and represents full production capacity for the first two to three years of XTI’s commercial operations.”
“I sincerely want to thank Bob LaBelle,” Brody continued, “our former CEO, for over five years of dedicated service to XTI. During Bob’s tenure, the company achieved many milestones and significant advances, including building and testing our 65% scale proof of concept aircraft, developing the large backlog of orders and reservations, and recruiting the excellent engineering team which has now positioned the company to commence assembly and testing our first full-scale prototype of the TriFan 600 in the near-term. On behalf of everyone at XTI, we wish Bob the best in all his future endeavors.”
“The market continues to recognize the value proposition of our unique and revolutionary airplane and its patented technology,” said Brody. “Vertical takeoff combined with long-range, the speed and comfort of a business aircraft, and our quieter and cleaner state-of-the-art propulsion system.”
The TriFan is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at 345 miles an hour, with a range of up to 700 miles with a vertical takeoff and vertical landing, and up to 900 miles with a conventional takeoff and a vertical landing. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two fans mounted ahead of the wings then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 29,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.
ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANY
XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver, founded in 2013. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, a deep well of expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.
For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com . For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the Company’s pre-sales program, contact Mr. Saleem Zaheer.
Media Contact for XTI Aircraft Company:
Saleem Zaheer
Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development
XTI Aircraft Company
Centennial Airport Jet Center
7625 S. Peoria St., Suite 216A
Englewood, Colorado 80112
Saleem Zaheer
XTI Aircraft Co
szaheer@xtiaircraft.com
XTI Aircraft Video