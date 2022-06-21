Claudia Dencer presented with first SPOA Presidents’ Award of Excellence
Leonard's and St. Augustine's very own Claudia Dencer honored with The 2022 President's Award from School Photographers of America
Claudia embodies servant leadership and is committed to the values and mission of our trade association.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trade Association for School Photography and Yearbooks, School Photographers of America (SPOA) recognized Claudia Dencer, Leonard’s Photography, St. Augustine, Fla., with the first SPOA Presidents’ Award of Excellence at the International Conference on School Photography & Yearbooks.
— David Crandall
The award was presented to Dencer on Friday, June 10th, during the association’s awards banquet and celebration at the Westin Galleria, Houston, Texas, by Doyce Crandall, Focused School Photography, who is the president of the SPOA Executive Board.
The award honors a SPOA member who exemplifies servant leadership in the way they set aside their own agenda to help the school photography and yearbook industry. In addition, this person should not only exemplify servant leadership in the industry, but also in their local communities. SPOA received more than 85 nominations for this award.
Dencer is the first chairman of the SPOA Governing Board. As the executive vice president and general manager of the family-owned Leonard’s, she has 21 years of experience as a professional school photographer and customer relations expert. Dencer also serves on multiple boards in her community and is the incoming president of her local Rotary Club for this coming year.
"We had some amazing leaders nominated. When I heard the committee vote and nominate Claudia, however, I was not only excited for her and her family, but I was also excited for our entire industry," said David Crandall, executive director, SPOA. “Claudia embodies servant leadership and is committed to the values and mission of our trade association.”
ABOUT SPOA
School Photographers of America (SPOA) was formed in 2020 on behalf of school portrait studios to advocate for and to protect their copyrights, as well as establish and govern healthy standards and best practices for the school photography industry. This will ensure school photography remains a rich tradition in schools across North America.
David Crandall
School Photographers of America
+1 615-924-4780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn