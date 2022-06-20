President of Azerbaijan arrives in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 20 - On 21 June, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials met the distinguished guest at Tashkent International Airport.

The main events of the visit will take place today. During the talks at the highest level, issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and deepening multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will be discussed. Following the summit, it is planned to sign bilateral documents in industry, agriculture, transport, energy, science, innovation, tourism and other spheres.

Tomorrow the Leader of Azerbaijan will get acquainted with the historical monuments of the city of Khiva.

Source: UzA