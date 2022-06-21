Premier Kia Dealership For New and Old Cars Offers Military Incentive Programs to its Customers
Premier Kia Dealership For New and Old Cars Offers Military Incentive Programs to its CustomersIRVINE, CA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kia of Irvine, one of the most well-reputed Kia dealerships, understands the importance of the military services that have been actively working to protect the country. This is why they offer incentives for their customers working in the military.
For Kia of Irvine, nothing is more important than the satisfaction of their customers. They are known to prioritize their customers and ensure that they are appreciated. This is why they have created a military incentive program for their customers, offering a $300 military bonus for qualified customers.
Who Qualifies for the Military Program?
● Those serving in the United States Armed Forces as active members or are honorably discharged, retired, or on disability with the US Armed Forces.
● People who have dual nationality and are serving in the military of the United States.
● The spouse of the participant is a military member.
How to Benefit From the Program?
During the purchase, the eligible customers or their spouses must provide a copy of one of the following:
● current Earning Statement
● honorable discharge papers
● bank statement indicating a pension or disability earnings from the United States Armed Forces OR
● official document indicating future pension eligibility.
● If an eligible customer is a spouse of a participant, a marriage certificate must be provided as well.
It should be noted that the military program ends on 31st May 2022. Customers are only eligible for a total of two Specialty Incentives during a calendar year.
Since its beginning, the company has been known for its high-class customer service. The quality of their services is reflected through the reviews that people offer. Many of such positive reviews include:
“Patrick is the person I will deal with from now on. His customer service is excellent from the moment I walked to the moment I drove my car out of the lot he explained everything to me and got me the car faster than expected. His continuous follow-up was what I truly respect. He called me to let me know my engine was in stock when they installed it to my warranty. I was originally dealing with someone else that I wasn’t happy about never returning a phone call and never following up. I will be sticking to Patrick from now on even if I have to wait. Thank you so much Patrick for everything. I will be taking my car and my other 2 cars to you as well. Go see Patrick at Kia of Irvine you won’t be disappointed.” -Eddy L.
Contact Kia of Irvine for all your Kia dealership needs today. You can also visit their website to see all the services that they provide.
Contact Kia of Irvine
Danielle Ortega
714-914-3727
dortega@kiaofirvine.com
About the Kia of Irvine
Kia of Irvine is a well-known dealership operating in the state of Irvine for decades, providing the best car deals to its customers. The company offers new and pre-used cars and an array of car services to its clients.
Danielle Ortega
Kia of Irvine
+1 714-914-3727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other