TODAY Show spotlights Alfonso Porter and Military Warriors Support Foundation

Homes4WoundedHeroes announced mortgage free home to family on The TODAY ShowGAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TODAY Show on NBC, one of the most recognizable morning shows on television, aired a news segment in honor of Memorial Day dedicated to former U.S. Army Sergeant Alfonso Porter. Not only did they recognize all our nation’s heroes in general, but they also created a special feature dedicated to former U.S. Army Sgt. Alfonso Porter and surprised him with a mortgage-free home.
Having come from Kansas City, Missouri, Alfonso joined the military in 2009, to make his children proud. “I wanted my son to look at me one day and be proud,” said Porter. During his ten years of service as a Combat Engineer, Porter has deployed a total of six times.
In 2010, only a year after having enlisted, Porter was wounded when shrapnel struck him under his vest. Because of the injuries sustained, Porter received a Purple Heart. Throughout his military career, he was also awarded the Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation with Silver Oak Leaf, Army Achievement Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Custers, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars and more.
Alfonso received the surprise of a lifetime when Military Warriors Support Foundation Founder and CEO, Lt. Gen. Leroy Sisco, presented him the key to his brand-n new home, donated by Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation.
“I hope to have a good meeting place for our family,” stated Porter. He continued, “I’d love for people to say, ‘Hey, let’s go down to Texas because that’s where family is.' That’s home base.” Now Porter and his family have that home base. They have a place to call home.
The Homes4WoundedHeroes program offers mortgage-free homes to Wounded Heroes and Gold Star Families. Nearly 900 homes have been gifted to Heroes like Porter. Through collaborations with organizations , like Wells Fargo, MWSF provides homes and financial mentoring to veterans.
Former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Alfonso Porter’s involvementPorter’s involvement with Military Warriors Support Foundation has left an impact on him. “It taught me to be a better employee, it taught me to be a better father, a better friend and a better man in general.” Porter has done the work himself, and his work throughout his life deserves recognition.
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret), in 2007. Their mission is to provide support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation's combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through their programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage- free homes and 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families in all 50 states. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring.
