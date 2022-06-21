Chicago Classic Palazzolo to Rare Nest Gallery

Palazzolo, Tom Photo of the "Tattooed Lady of Riverview" Amusement Park from 1967 courtesy of Rare Nest Gallery Palazzolo Tom, "Motorcycle Blessing in Stickney, IL", 1964 Courtesy Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Palazzolo, Tom Photograph "Pre-Occupied Man" 1970 Rare Nest Gallery Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Nest Gallery is delighted to announce representation of pioneering filmmaker, photographer, and painter Tom Palazzolo. Rare Nest will focus on cataloging and presenting Palazzolo’s vintage photographic prints and the development of archival editions from the artist’s six-decade career.

Rare Nest Director Keith Bringe reflected, “I have been a huge fan of Tom’s work since the 1970’s. His photographs and films document and interpret universal values through lost, urban landscapes inhabited by extraordinary eccentric characters. In an age where media is dominated by pseudo-reality, Tom’s work glows with pure authenticity.”

Born in 1937 in St. Louis, Palazzolo landed in Chicago in 1960 to attend the School of the Art Institute. Palazzolo is most known for his Chicago-centric documents including photography, films, and paintings. Palazzolo's perspective includes a sense of humor while portraying his subjects honestly. He was an important part of the underground film scene in Chicago during the 1960-70s that set itself apart from the lights of Hollywood and New York City.

Palazzolo studied most notably, with Kenneth Josephson in 1963. He received a bachelor’s degree and Master of Fine Arts in Photography from the School of the Art Institute in 1966.

Although his work is set apart, he often exhibited alongside the Chicago groups known as the ‘Hairy Who’ and the ‘Imagists’. In the mid-1960s, Palazzolo and a group of friends formed The Floating Cinematheque, a secret film society that met in apartments around Chicago. Many of the films faced the chagrin of a Chicago Police Censor Board.

In 1968, after gaining attention for his films, Palazzolo was invited by the United States Information Agency to tour the Middle East, Ceylon, India, and Turkey to give talks and screen his films publicly and to help inspire and promote independent filmmaking. In addition, he exhibited his work at the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum, among others.

Palazzolo continues working from his Oak Park home and studio. Tom married his wife Marcia Daehn, also a well-known working artist, in 1968. They have three children: Sarah, Amy, and Todd.

