University Of California Awarded DatamanUSA With Information Technology Temporary And Professional Services Contract.
Available to all, University of California, UC Medical Schools, California State University, California Community Colleges & other participating organizationsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that DatamanUSA has been awarded Information Technology (IT) Temporary and Professional Services contract to drive economies of scale, reduce management and minimize risk by strategically aligning with the University of California and OMNIA Partners in establishing the most cost effective and efficient procurement program for contingent labour services for UC locations and national Participating Agencies while maintaining high standards of quality and service.
Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services that include Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for both commercial and government organizations. Dataman has extensive experience providing IT services in California based public sector agencies and it is supporting multiple organizations in the State of California like City of Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, County of San Bernardino, Orange County, Northrop Grumman etc, making it a priority region for us. Dataman holds local offices in Los Angeles and Davis, California for strong and real time client management and support.
In the words of Nidhi Saxena, the CEO of DatamanUSA LLC, “Dataman’s ‘Center of Excellence in Education’ serves a wide variety of educational and research institutions, some of these include, Medical University of South California, University of North Carolina, Clemson University, University of Arizona, South Carolina Department of Education. Therefore, we understand the unique challenges of the education industry and have the experience to bring industry trends from across the globe. Through this contract, we will be able to share the best practices and deliver cutting edge technology solutions".
The scope of this contract includes: IT Temporary/Supplementary Staffing Agencies, IT Professional Services Agencies, IT Contingent Labour. The contract allows Dataman to provide IT staffing and professional services, including, Custom Software Development, Integration, Project Management, Database Management, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Infrastructure/Cloud Solutions Services, Mobile Platform Development, and Website Design/Development.
Available to all the University of California (“UC”), UC Medical Schools, UC Office of President, UC Hastings College of Law, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, The Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, California State University (CSU) and California Community Colleges, campuses, centres, locations, and other participating organizations. For more information about Dataman’s Information Technology (IT) Temporary And Professional Services Contract, please visit https://www.datamanusa.com/UCIT.aspx
About Dataman
Over the last 21 years, more than thousands of DatamanUSA associates have aided our clients in the deployment of successful diverse IT Staffing Services, Information Technology Solutions, Professional Services, Business Solutions, Temporary Staffing, Direct Hire and other Employer Services. DatamanUSA strives to build long partnerships with the clients, providing them with technical innovation to streamline organizations and increase efficiency. To know more about Dataman, please visit https://www.datamanusa.com/
