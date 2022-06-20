Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Opens New Office in Madison County">Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Opens New Office in Madison County VIRGINIA CITY — To further support customers in Madison County, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) opened a new…

Submit Release
VIRGINIA CITY — To further support customers in Madison County, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) opened a new office in Virginia City today. Located at 103 Wallace St., the office will be open every Friday from 9:30 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm for driver’s license services.

The office is adjacent to the Madison County Commissioner’s Office on the second floor of the building. Customers will be able to take written and road driving tests, renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID Standard or Class D licenses.

“We are excited about the new Madison County location. It will be much more convenient for nearby residents and provide relief to offices in Butte and Bozeman,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “At the end of the day, we will be able to provide better customer service to Montanans which is our top priority.”

“The need for MVD services in this area has grown over the last several years, and we have been hoping MVD would open an office to serve this area,” Madison County Commissioner Chairman Dan Allhands said. “We welcome this new office and know it will provide a great service to the residents of Madison County.”

The Virginia City office will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license. Please check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful transaction. Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/

