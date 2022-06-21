New York State Announces SNAP-Ed Grant Awards
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM), in partnership with the Office of Temporary and Disability Services (OTDA), today announced nearly $1.1 million has been awarded to 32 organizations through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention (SNAP-Ed) grants. The SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers grant programs each provide funding to eligible groups to further expand access to fresh, affordable foods in underserved communities across New York State and support New York’s agricultural industry. Funding is still available through the Food Box Grant Program and eligible organizations are encouraged to apply by July 18. The awards announced today come as part of Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State priorities to expand SNAP access to New York farms and increase support for urban farms and community gardens statewide.
State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers grant programs are critical in boosting the production and consumption of healthy foods across New York State, particularly in historically underserved communities. I’m excited to see so many great projects awarded funding this year and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition. I encourage all eligible organizations to apply for the remaining Food Box Grant Program funds to continue expanding access to nutritious, local produce to our communities that need it most.”
Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “Having access to affordable produce and other nutritious foods can have a transformative impact on the health outcomes for low-income households. The programs funded through these grants helps to both improve access to these foods and to educate families on the important role they play in their diet. We are pleased to see strong interest in the Community Growers program and encourage other eligible organizations to participate in the SNAP-Ed Food Box grants while funding remains available.”
Community Growers Grant Program
The SNAP-Ed Community Growers Grant Program provides direct support to community-led gardens and not-for-profit farms that work to combat food insecurity in under-resourced areas and help food insecure communities develop an interest and skillset to grow and cook healthy, locally produced food. Through the 2022 funding round, $1 million has been awarded to 23 grantees across New York State. A list of the awarded projects is below.
Capital Region
- Kite’s Nest, Inc. (Columbia County) – $49,983
Finger Lakes
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County (Steuben County) - $36,693
- Taproot Collective, Inc. (Monroe County) - $50,000
Long Island
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County (Nassau County) - $50,000
Mid-Hudson
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orange County (Orange County) - $47,562
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County (Sullivan County) - $32,138
- Our New Way Garden, Inc. (Westchester County) - $49,980
- Poughkeepsie Farm Project (Dutchess County) - $50,000
- Westchester Land Trust (Westchester County) - $16,840
- YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County (Ulster County) - $45,545
New York City
- Colonial Farmhouse Restoration Society of Bellerose, Inc. (Queens County) - $50,000
- The Crenulated Company, Ltd., dba New Settlement (Bronx County) - $50,000
- Edible Schoolyard NYC (Kings County) - $50,000
- Grandma's Love, Inc. (Kings County) - $41,486
- Green Guerillas, Inc. (Kings County) - $50,000
- International Rescue Committee (New York County) - $50,000
- Morris Campus Educational Farm, Inc. (Bronx County) - $50,000
- New York Restoration Project (New York County) - $49,841
- United Community Centers, Inc. (Kings County) - $50,000
- Seeds in the Middle, Inc. (Kings County) - $22,456
Western New York
- Baker Hall Inc. dba OLV Human Services (Erie County) - $32,478
- Buffalo Vineyard Inc. dba 5 Loaves Farm (Erie County) - $49,998
- Grassroots Gardens of Western New York (Erie County) - $25,000
Food Box Grant Program
The SNAP-Ed Food Box Grant Program provides direct support to community-led gardens and not-for-profits to make local produce available and accessible to SNAP eligible communities while also providing nutrition education. As of today, $90,000 has been awarded to nine grantees across New York State. Funding is still available and applications for the program are accepted until July 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Eligible groups are encouraged to learn more about this opportunity at https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0273-snap-ed-food-box-grant-program.
State of the State
The SNAP-ED Food Box and Community Growers grant programs each support Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State priorities to make local food accessible to more residents, including those in food deserts and underserved communities, and to encourage more urban farming. As part of the Governor’s vision to expand SNAP access to New York Farms, the State will become a national leader in facilitating SNAP EBT purchases direct from New York farmers online, clearing a major access hurdle. Additionally, SNAP recipients will receive a special FreshConnect benefit toward purchasing a food subscription from a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm. These initiatives will assist underserved members of the community in accessing wholesome fresh food, while also supporting farmers across the state.