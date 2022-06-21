New York State Announces SNAP-Ed Grant Awards

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM), in partnership with the Office of Temporary and Disability Services (OTDA), today announced nearly $1.1 million has been awarded to 32 organizations through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention (SNAP-Ed) grants. The SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers grant programs each provide funding to eligible groups to further expand access to fresh, affordable foods in underserved communities across New York State and support New York’s agricultural industry. Funding is still available through the Food Box Grant Program and eligible organizations are encouraged to apply by July 18. The awards announced today come as part of Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State priorities to expand SNAP access to New York farms and increase support for urban farms and community gardens statewide.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers grant programs are critical in boosting the production and consumption of healthy foods across New York State, particularly in historically underserved communities. I’m excited to see so many great projects awarded funding this year and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition. I encourage all eligible organizations to apply for the remaining Food Box Grant Program funds to continue expanding access to nutritious, local produce to our communities that need it most.”

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “Having access to affordable produce and other nutritious foods can have a transformative impact on the health outcomes for low-income households. The programs funded through these grants helps to both improve access to these foods and to educate families on the important role they play in their diet. We are pleased to see strong interest in the Community Growers program and encourage other eligible organizations to participate in the SNAP-Ed Food Box grants while funding remains available.”

Community Growers Grant Program

The SNAP-Ed Community Growers Grant Program provides direct support to community-led gardens and not-for-profit farms that work to combat food insecurity in under-resourced areas and help food insecure communities develop an interest and skillset to grow and cook healthy, locally produced food. Through the 2022 funding round, $1 million has been awarded to 23 grantees across New York State. A list of the awarded projects is below.

Capital Region Kite’s Nest, Inc. (Columbia County) – $49,983

Finger Lakes Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County (Steuben County) - $36,693 Taproot Collective, Inc. (Monroe County) - $50,000

Long Island Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County (Nassau County) - $50,000

Mid-Hudson Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orange County (Orange County) - $47,562 Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County (Sullivan County) - $32,138 Our New Way Garden, Inc. (Westchester County) - $49,980 Poughkeepsie Farm Project (Dutchess County) - $50,000 Westchester Land Trust (Westchester County) - $16,840 YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County (Ulster County) - $45,545

New York City Colonial Farmhouse Restoration Society of Bellerose, Inc. (Queens County) - $50,000 The Crenulated Company, Ltd., dba New Settlement (Bronx County) - $50,000 Edible Schoolyard NYC (Kings County) - $50,000 Grandma's Love, Inc. (Kings County) - $41,486 Green Guerillas, Inc. (Kings County) - $50,000 International Rescue Committee (New York County) - $50,000 Morris Campus Educational Farm, Inc. (Bronx County) - $50,000 New York Restoration Project (New York County) - $49,841 United Community Centers, Inc. (Kings County) - $50,000 Seeds in the Middle, Inc. (Kings County) - $22,456

Western New York Baker Hall Inc. dba OLV Human Services (Erie County) - $32,478 Buffalo Vineyard Inc. dba 5 Loaves Farm (Erie County) - $49,998 Grassroots Gardens of Western New York (Erie County) - $25,000



Food Box Grant Program

The SNAP-Ed Food Box Grant Program provides direct support to community-led gardens and not-for-profits to make local produce available and accessible to SNAP eligible communities while also providing nutrition education. As of today, $90,000 has been awarded to nine grantees across New York State. Funding is still available and applications for the program are accepted until July 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Eligible groups are encouraged to learn more about this opportunity at https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0273-snap-ed-food-box-grant-program.

State of the State

The SNAP-ED Food Box and Community Growers grant programs each support Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State priorities to make local food accessible to more residents, including those in food deserts and underserved communities, and to encourage more urban farming. As part of the Governor’s vision to expand SNAP access to New York Farms, the State will become a national leader in facilitating SNAP EBT purchases direct from New York farmers online, clearing a major access hurdle. Additionally, SNAP recipients will receive a special FreshConnect benefit toward purchasing a food subscription from a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm. These initiatives will assist underserved members of the community in accessing wholesome fresh food, while also supporting farmers across the state.