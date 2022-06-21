ParentShield is featured in Teaching Times

ParentShield allows Parents to monitor SMS ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Many parents want their child to have a mobile phone for emergencies but mobiles come with risks. One solution to safeguard vulnerable children using phones is emerging” — Sal McKeown

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teaching Times is the leading resource for teachers, curating thought leadership, articles, resources and training materials.

This week, under Digital Learning, Author Sal McKeown looks at the important story of Kayleigh Haywood and implications of such cases for Child Protection and Safeguarding. The platform talks to schools and discovers how they are recommending ParentShield to their Parents.

How ParentShield works:

Graham Tyers set up ParentShield in 2017 to provide a service to parents and other adults charged with protecting the children in their care. He said: ‘With phone boxes now being a thing of the past, it's no longer reasonable to presume a child can find a callbox to call home in an emergency, and children are generally provided their first mobile phone at a far younger age than ever before - bringing the stark difference between an adult and properly-designed child network into view.’

ParentShield is the only mobile network that provides a unique set of monitoring, alert and control features that make it safe and appropriate for users of any age and level of ability. The company provides special Child Protection SIM cards that intercept and block any WhatsApp and other social media setup verification and SMS messages and informs parents instantly. The system offers a fully recorded Closed User Group so the child or young person can only call, or be called, or text or be texted by pre-defined safe numbers. It means that mobile phones in the group can call and text one another, but those outside the group have no way to route calls or SMS messages. There are no settings to make on the phone itself, and no way around the restriction because the call route at network level is unavailable. No matter what the child does, calls to other numbers are simply impossible.

ParentShield was born from a conversation with Police about the sad case of Kayleigh Haywood who, in 2017 was groomed, mainly by SMS message and sadly murdered shortly afterwards by the man Kayleigh came to consider her boyfriend.

It was evident to the Company that there was an urgent need for a new type of Mobile Network that could provide parents with a level of safeguarding and protection that was unavailable elsewhere. ParentShield was born shortly after.



About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.