SaaS & Fitness Veterans Al Noshirvani & Dharmesh Trivedi team up at DXFactor to deliver Outcomes Driven Solutions
The duo has built a proprietary Outcomes Framework that combines strategy and digital transformation solutions with domain knowledge for guaranteed outcomesFAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- DXFactor, a leader in Outcomes Driven Digital Transformation, announced today at IHRSA that Al Noshirvani has joined DXFactor as President and Chief Operating Officer to deliver on the Company’s vision. The duo previously worked together at Motionsoft, helping thousands of distinguished organizations, gyms, and fitness facilities worldwide.
Staggering 87% of all Digital Transformation strategy decks die on the desk, while 70% of all Digital Transformation Technology projects fail. It is incredibly difficult for most organizations to have a mix of domain knowledge, implementation know-how, and technical talent expertise to execute these complex projects successfully. “DXFactor started with the vision to bring all three of these variables to the table with 100% guaranteed outcomes for our customers, and Al, as an early advisor, has been instrumental in helping us craft this vision,” said Dharmesh Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, DXFactor. “There is nothing like having your mentor, friend, and confidant join you to deliver on your vision and mission.”
DXFactor’s proprietary Outcomes Framework combines business strategy with digital transformation solutions infused with deep domain knowledge and operational knowhow. Mr. Noshirvani, having founded Motionsoft, the award-winning club management software and membership management solution utilized by thousands of prominent organizations and fitness facilities worldwide, has played an integral part in the evolution of the fitness industry since early 2000, Al is also the owner of Fitness Club Management, which owns and operates fitness clubs across the mid-Atlantic. Mr. Noshirvani is also the Senior Managing Director of Integrity Square, a financial and early-stage advisory firm focused on the HALO (health, active lifestyle, and outdoors) sector, keeping him abreast of all the latest trends and solutions in the industry.
“Having worked with Dharmesh in the past and with the DXFactor team since its inception, I have seen them deliver impeccable business value and digital transformation outcomes for some of the best brands in the fitness industry,” said Al Noshirvani, President and COO of DXFactor. “The fitness industry was already shifting business models pre Covid, and the new norm has just expedited the need for ROI-driven digital strategies dramatically. I am super excited to team up with Dharmesh to deliver on the vision and mission to deliver Outcomes for our customers. With DXFactor's proprietary Outcomes Framework, we are committed to not wasting our customer's time, resources, and money, and enabling them to leapfrog in the digital era.” continued Noshirvani.
The Outcomes Framework is designed for the Fitness, Banking, Healthcare, and Tech Startups market. Proprietary Outcomes Framework has generated $2B plus in Outcomes for its customers like Crunch Fitness, Orange Theory, F45’s Club Sports Group, Gold’s Gym SoCal, Pepsi, GE, Wabtec, XSport Fitness, Ascendex, Southwest Funding, URBN Playground, CIPIO.ai, and ARInspect.
About DXFactor
