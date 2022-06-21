Canadian Hair Fiber Manufacturer SureThik Signs Distribution Agreement with Nutra Skyn Care of India
SureThik’s hair building fibers allow users to keep an active lifestyle, as they are sweat, wind and rain resistantTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SureThik Inc., a manufacturer of North American hair building fibers based in Mississauga, Ontario in Canada, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Nutra Skyn Care of India.
Nutra Skyn Care has more than a dozen years of experience in the education and distribution of hair fibers in India to salons and retail stores and online via the company’s websites and Amazon.
According to a Nutra Skyn Care spokesperson, a deciding factor in choosing SureThik was its commitment to quality ingredients and its new, patented applicator. In addition, knowing that SureThik hair building fibers are exclusively made in North America is a big advantage for imported brands in India. “A flood of cheap, foreign imports has made it important to ensure we had a quality manufactured brand like SureThik,” the spokesperson said.
SureThik’s proprietary formula uses natural keratin – the same protein found in hair – making its fibers virtually undetectable in comparison to other hair loss-concealing products. The lightweight hair thickening fibers build upon existing hair and blend in seamlessly.
SureThik’s hair building fibers allow users to keep an active lifestyle, as they are sweat, wind and rain resistant and do not come off until washed off with shampoo. SureThik fibers are currently available in black, dark brown, medium brown, light brown, sandy blonde, light blonde, auburn and grey colors.
SureThik is safe and can be used every day. As an all-natural product, it does not contain any active ingredients that can possibly interact with or irritate the scalp. SureThik is made from super-fine, high-quality sheep’s wool that is soft and non-irritating.
Unlike other hair fiber applicators, SureThik’s applicator uses a patented, gravity-based design to feed the fibers into the spray chamber. This allows the fibers to dispense more evenly and gives a consistent flow of fibers all the way until the bottle is completely empty.
SureThik offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more and a 30-day, money back guarantee. In-stock items are typically delivered in 2-7 business days.
For more information about SureThik Hair Fibers and its other products, visit surethik.com or the SureThik Hair Fiber YouTube video.
About SureThik
After 30 years working in the medical hair loss industry, the president and founder of SureThik has treated thousands of hair loss sufferers. Owning and operating his own hair loss clinics for 25 of those years, he saw the need and opportunity to take hair fiber technology to a revolutionary new level. Unsatisfied with the non-surgical options available to his clients, he decided to develop his own products. In 2011, SureThik was born with one simple goal in mind: to create the very best, high-quality products that are unique and distinctly better than anything else in the marketplace. With the help of some leading researchers and years of investment, SureThik has developed a whole line of professional-grade hair thickening products and patented applicators now available to anyone experiencing thinning hair. SureThik is fully owned and operated in North America. All of its products are manufactured, bottled and shipped from facilities in Canada and the United States. Its customer service team is also located in North America. As a SureThik customer, you can also be proud, knowing that, with every purchase, you will be helping to support your local economy and community
###
Media Relations
SureThik Inc.
email us here