The Importance of Trust
How friendship can save the dayPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Trust is the foundation of healthy relationships. Developing this bond of trust allows for strangers to become acquaintances and eventually friends. It is this amazing thing that satisfies an innate need for companionship and belonging. Even well into adulthood, one could find themselves looking for some affirmation that there is someone looking out for them and that there are people they can trust to have their back. It often seems like such a simple concept, but it is one often taken for granted. In What the Wind Blew In, where children and adults alike can discover the importance of trust and how the power of friendship can be a great help to people.
Marilyn Benjamin Wassman understands the value of surrounding herself with those she can trust and showing them how much she appreciates them. She believes that the best way to express how she feels is through her passion for the arts. A proud holder of four degrees (two in art history, one in studio art, and one in library science), this former art cataloger for the Library of Congress has published her own book and contributed stories and illustrations to the Greenbelt Writers Group. After retiring in 2011, she has pursued poetry, writing, and painting. She currently lives with her husband Paul in Hyattsville, Maryland with a small pack of pets.
What the Wind Blew In imaginatively tells a collection of children’s stories through rhyme allowing both children and adults to fully enjoy the sounds of each story as it is told. Each story is accompanied by beautiful illustrations which tell of the importance of friendship, trust, and how care and support can come from the most unexpected places. These stories and poems encourage both children and adult readers to be kind, to be thoughtful, to work together and that time can heal among other nuggets of wisdom.
Inspire your children to be kind when you grab a copy of What the Wind Blew In today.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter