UTAH MUSIC PRODIGY IS LEADING A TECHNOLOGY MUSIC REVOLUTION THAT UNITES THE PLANET FROM HER iPHONE

Tech’s Music Prodigy - Neveah

NEVEAH NICOLE VALDIZÁN RICHARDSON, OF UTAH, IS A 16-YEAR-OLD PERUVIAN/AMERICAN MUSIC PRODIGY LEADING A MUSIC REVOLUTION THAT UNITES THE PLANET FROM HER iPHONE.

PROVO, UTAH, USA , June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- UTAH’S FOX 13 NEWS RECENTLY STATED IN AN ARTICLE, “THE STATE OF UTAH IS NOT ONLY KNOWN AS A STAR IN TECHNOLOGY, BUT ALSO FOR A RISING STAR IN TECHNOLOGY’S REVOLUTION OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY. NEVEAH VALDIZAN IS A TIMPVIEW HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT WHO IS BEING HAILED AS A PRODIGY FOR PIONEERING A NEW ERA OF MUSIC.”NEVEAH BELIEVES EVERYONE HAS A STORY TO TELL, THAT MUSIC TELLS STORIES THAT UNITE THE PLANET, AND THAT SHE’S A TESTIMONY THAT TECHNOLOGY IS MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE TO TELL THEIR STORIES THROUGH MUSIC. NOW NEVEAH LEADS A MUSIC REVOLUTION SHE CALLS HYTECHPOP.AT 13-YEARS-OLD NEVEAH WANTED TO MAKE MUSIC TO TELL HER STORIES, BUT DIDN’T HAVE A COMPUTER, MUSIC CREATION TRAINING OR A RECORD LABEL. LIKE MANY OTHERS, SHE HAD A PASSION FOR SINGING AND DREAMT OF BEING A MUSICIAN, BUT SHE DIDN'T KNOW HOW TO PLAY INSTRUMENTS, WAS NOT EVEN IN HIGH SCHOOL, AND THE WORLD WAS SHUT DOWN DUE TO A PANDEMIC. SO NEVEAH TURNED TO HER ONLY RESOURCE AT HAND, HER SMARTPHONE. NEVEAH THEN USED HER iPHONE TO CREATE AN ENTIRE MUSIC ALBUM WHILE ONLY A FRESHMAN IN HIGH SCHOOL, SETTING A WORLD RECORD FOR BEING THE FIRST AND YOUNGEST MUSICIAN TO MAKE A MUSIC ALBUM ON A SMARTPHONE. SHE WAS HONORED AND RECOGNIZED AS TIMPVIEW HIGH SCHOOL’S RISING STAR, AS WELL AS BY LEAD POLITICIANS SUCH AS MITT ROMNEY, AND TECH MUSIC GIANTS LIKE SMULE, AND UTAH’S PRESS COINING HER “TECHNOLOGY’S MUSIC PRODIGY AND UTAH’S RISING STAR.”NEVEAH’S ACCOMPLISHMENT IN MUSIC IS REVOLUTIONARY BECAUSE IT SHOWS THAT ANYONE, ANYWHERE, EVEN A KID, CAN CHANGE THE PLANET WITH TECHNOLOGY. THAT THERE IS NO NEED FOR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR STUDIOS, COMPLEX PROGRAMS, OR LIFE CONSUMING MUSIC AGENDAS WHEN YOU HAVE A DREAM AND A SMARTPHONE AT HAND. THE TECH WORLD CALLS NEVEAH’S PIONEERING OF THIS NEW ERA OF MUSIC THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF MUSIC. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IS THE ABILITY TO QUICKLY ADAPT WHEN REQUIRED THROUGH THE INTELLIGENT USE OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES, SUCH AS SMARTPHONES, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES IN A BETTER AND INNOVATIVE WAY.SINCE BECOMING UTAH’S RISING STAR NEVEAH HAS BEEN WORKING RELENTLESSLY TO ENCOURAGE OTHER GEN Z TEENS & EVERYONE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TECH TO LIVE THEIR DREAMS. NEVEAH HAS COINED THIS NEW GENRE OF MUSIC AND FORM OF CREATING IT AS, HYTECHPOP, SHORT FOR HYBRID-TECHNOLOGY POPULAR MUSIC, MEANING MUSIC CREATED ON SMARTPHONES, STATING THAT “TECHNOLOGY IS THE FUTURE OF THE WORLD, HYTECHPOP IS THE FUTURE OF MUSIC, AND UTAH IS ITS BIRTHPLACE.”NEVEAH HAS BEEN COLLABORATING WITH UTAH’S LIBRARIES & SCHOOLS TO TEACH TEENS HOW TO CREATE MUSIC ON THEIR OWN SMARTPHONES, AND HAS BEEN WORKING ON AN APP TO MAKE THAT EVEN EASIER.AND NOW NEVEAH’S MUCH ANTICIPATED SECOND ALBUM, “HYTECHPOP” IS READY TO BE HEARD BY AUDIENCES WORLDWIDE. NEVEAH SET A GOAL TO RELEASE A SECOND MUSIC ALBUM CREATED ENTIRELY ON HER iPHONE AT THE AGE OF 15-YEARS-OLD AND SHE DID IT! HER NEW ALBUM “HYTECHPOP” SHOWCASES NEW RHYTHMS & SOUNDS, USING SAMPLES, AND HER BEAUTIFUL, SULTRY VOICE TO CREATE A MASTERPIECE OF MODERN MUSIC TO TELL HER STORIES THROUGH HER SMARTPHONE.NEVEAH BELIEVES EVERYONE’S CONTRIBUTION IN TECHNOLOGY’S MUSIC REVOLUTION IS IMPORTANT AND IS GRATEFUL TO THE STATE OF UTAH FOR ALL THE SUPPORT IT GIVES HER. IT HAS NOT COME WITHOUT ITS CHALLENGES, YET SHE BELIEVES THIS NEW ERA OF MUSIC IS EXCITING BECAUSE SHE BELIEVES IN A BETTER PLANET AND THAT TECH’S REVOLUTION OF MUSIC IS MAKING THAT POSSIBLE AND IS THRILLED TO BE AN INSPIRATION TO GEN Z TEENS AND EVERYONE.FOLLOW NEVEAH ON INSTAGRAM OR ALL MAJOR MUSIC PLATFORMS @TECHMUSICPRODIGY. SHARE HER MESSAGE & MUSIC, AND LISTEN TO HER NEW ALBUM, “HYTECHPOP.” FOR EPK AND MORE INFO VISIT WWW.TECHMUSICPRODIGY.COM

“if i fantasize” (from Neveah’s first album Sticky Notes)