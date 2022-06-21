Building Your Own Beach with Fun New Card Game Ripple
Ripple is easy to learn and perfect for kids and familiesSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Wasatch Games, a small business in Utah that creates unique and innovative games, today announced the launch of its new offering, Ripple – a casual stack, match and Ripple card game. Ripple is amazingly fun, beautifully illustrated, easy to learn and surprisingly affordable.
Ripple is designed for 2-6 players and perfect for ages 8+. The golf-style card game uses combos, matches and ripples as cards are played on your beach to try to get the lowest score. Players learn how to Ripple and collect their favorite beach cards. The person with the lowest score after three rounds wins. Ripple will become a family favorite go-to game and kids will not want to stop playing. It is a great way for families to spend time together and gives children an alternative to hours of staring at tablets and digital media.
“Card games have a way of bringing families and friends together, and after a few tough years for everyone, Ripple is a breath of fresh air. We have worked tirelessly on the gameplay, the illustrations and, even more importantly these days, the price point so that everyone has a chance to play and enjoy Ripple. We truly believe Ripple is a beautiful, fun-filled game that can bring delight to the game table. I mean, who doesn't want to play at the beach and eat snacks together? We hope you'll give Ripple a try; we're shore you'll love it!” said the owner of Blue Wasatch Games, Justin Martin.
For more information and to purchase the game, visit bluewasatch.com or amazon.com/dp/B0B1966YQ3?ref=myi_title_dp. Blue Wasatch offers free shipping for any game bought on its website.
About Blue Wasatch
Blue Wasatch Games is a leading game company and creator of many card games, including Ripple, Bamboozled, Clash of the Cards and Rank. It creates unique and innovative games and products that inspire, entertain and encourage families and friends to spend time together. The mission of Blue Wasatch Games is to develop, manufacture and market high-quality products for children, teens and adults. It develops games that are enjoyable, educational and a good value.
###
Media Relations
Blue Wasatch Games
email us here