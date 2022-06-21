EB-5 Investors Celebrate the Opening of Serafina in Boston’s Seaport District
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Something special happened near the waterfront in Boston on June 4. The much-awaited Serafina restaurant opened its doors in the Seaport District, drawing big crowd of locals, devout foodies, and Serafina loyalists. Celebrating from afar was a pair of aspiring immigrants whose investments helped make it happen.
These immigrant investors are seeking permanent U.S. residency under the EB-5 visa program, which enables qualified foreign nationals to obtain green cards by making an investment that creates new jobs in the United States.
EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading investment fund manager and consultancy, facilitates the participation of immigrant investors under the EB-5 program’s direct option, which has been increasingly used in the absence of the once-popular regional center program. Full-service restaurants like Serafina are a good fit for the EB-5 program because they must hire a large number of full-time employees.
The new location in the Seaport District is Serafina’s second in Boston. The first is on Newbury Street. Certain to be a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, the restaurant boasts a spectacular design, with oversized floor-to-ceiling glass windows, live olive trees, a separate pizza kitchen, and bar—the perfect venue for Serafina’s renowned Italian fare and unparalleled service.
Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN, shares the excitement of the immigrant investors recruited by his firm. “We are thrilled to have placed in investors in this project. Serafina is a premier brand and the Seaport District is one of the best retail locations in the Northeast. To participate as an equity investor, with the benefit of getting a green card, is a tremendous opportunity,” he said.
The EB-5 investment in Serafina is a collaboration between EB5AN and Serafina’s parent company, Sterling Group Management, a highly successful hospitality operator with more than $15 million in revenue.
Mike Schoenfeld, founder and managing partner of EB5AN, credits Sterling for its leadership in the venture. “Seth Greenberg and his team are the best in the industry. They have an excellent reputation so we were eager to work with them. They instantly saw the value of EB-5 capital and worked with us to create a win-win investment model. And the new Serafina at the Boston Seaport is a masterpiece, better than we imagined.”
EB5AN’s involvement in Serafina exemplifies the how direct EB-5 investment can be successful pathway to permanent U.S. residency. Historically, foreign nationals seeking green cards have been drawn to the large real estate projects that dominate the investments offered by EB-5 fund managers. Such investments require sponsorship by an approved EB-5 regional center, which hasn’t been possible for nearly a year due to a series of regulatory snafus. Direct EB-5 is the only option currently available to immigrant investors and, given the uncertainty surrounding the regional center program, it could be the best option for those not wanting to further delay the immigration process.
“Direct EB-5 investment is a great option that is often overlooked in favor of the glitzy high-rise projects. We’ve got investors who are now in line for their green cards, while the people waiting for regional center projects are still waiting,” added Silverman. “And our Serafina investors have major bragging rights because they’re part of a world-class restaurant brand.”
Founded in 1995 by Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato, Serafina is an authentic Italian restaurant owned and operated by Sterling Group Management. Serafina’s 35 locations include highly successful restaurants in New York City, East Hampton, Miami, San Juan, and White Plains, as well as locations in Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN collaborates with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
