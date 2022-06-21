Cardiovascular Associates of America Confirms Third Strategic Hire, Industry Expert, Scott Holbrook
Holbrook Takes the Helm as Senior Strategic Advisor Effective Immediately
CVAUSA is honored to have Scott serve as a strategic advisor as we help our partner groups optimize their nuclear imaging services.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of leading healthcare expert, Scott Holbrook, MS, FSNMMI-TS, as a senior strategic advisor working closely with CVAUSA’s chief executive officer, Tim Attebery. Holbrook will consult for CVAUSA and partner with the executive team to further understand radiopharmaceuticals and the interesting role they play in heart disease and how to bring those findings to clinicians.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
“I first met Scott in 2007 when I was the CEO of Cardiovascular Associated in Kingsport, TN and we have remained professional colleagues and friends from then on. He is a recognized authority nationally and globally on radiopharmaceuticals and the unique role radiopharmaceutical agents play in diagnosing and treating heart disease,” said Tim Attebery, CVAUSA chief executive officer. “CVAUSA is honored to have Scott serve as a strategic advisor as we help our partner groups optimize their nuclear imaging services.”
“CVAUSA provides an exciting platform which will significantly improve patient care. I am excited to collaborate with CVAUSA in furthering access of clinicians and patients to cutting edge and emerging technologies, said Scott Holbrook, CVAUSA, senior strategic advisor. “Over the last decade a number of promising non-invasive diagnostic and therapeutic drugs have been developed and CVAUSA is well positioned to deliver these to the clinic.”
Concurrently, Holbrook is Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager at PharmaLogic Holdings. In this role, Scott is responsible overseeing the strategic direction and execution of diagnostic and therapeutic drug products. He specializes in facilitating the translation of novel precision medicine technology from the bench to the clinical setting through unique professional experience and leadership.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
