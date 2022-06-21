Hubble Protocol Protects Users Against Liquidations with Notifi Notification Services
Hubble Protocol has added notification services from Notifi Network to help users avoid liquidations when the crypto market drops in price.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubble Protocol has integrated notification services through Notifi Network. The launch of Hubble’s Notifi integrations will help users avoid liquidations by alerting them when their loans reach a predetermined threshold for LTV.
Notifi’s service acts as a “margin call,” which usually precedes liquidations in the world of traditional financial (TradFi) services. The addition of margin calls to decentralized finance (DeFi) can be described as a major step forward in the development of DeFi towards better user experience and mass adoption.
The crypto market is well known for its volatility, and since it’s one of the few markets that trade 24/7, many users can be caught off guard when their leveraged positions face the risk of liquidation.
As users gain leverage from Hubble by borrowing USDH, they can also protect their position by enabling email and SMS notifications about unhealthy loan conditions when market conditions raise their loan-to-value ratio (LTV).
On Hubble, users can borrow USDH against a growing number of collateral options including BTC, SOL, and ETH. The maximum borrowing amount for USDH is set to 80% LTV, which means users can borrow up to 80 USDH for every $100 worth of collateral deposited.
Once a user’s LTV rises above 80%, the protocol will trigger a liquidation, and users get to keep their USDH while forfeiting collateral to repay their debt including a 10% penalty. With the addition of Notifi’s services, Hubble hopes to reduce the number of users who face liquidations and the loss of capital due to negative market movements.
Hubble’s commitment to improving user experience has been community-driven since launch, and reducing liquidation risks has been a major concern voiced by the community. The addition of Notifi notification services will be the first step towards addressing this concern.
In the future, Hubble will launch additional services to help users avoid liquidation. The discussion around liquidation protection measures can be found on the Hubble Community Forum, where users and team members from the protocol are actively discussing improvements for the protocol.
About Hubble Protocol
Hubble Protocol allows users to borrow USDH against their collateral deposits at a capital-efficient 80% LTV. USDH can be used for anything users would want to do in DeFi, including taking positions in other tokens, providing liquidity, and borrowing and lending.
Hubble is working on a detailed roadmap that includes the introduction of yield-bearing products and services along with the minting of USDH. As Hubble continues to expand within the Solana ecosystem, more and more users and projects are using USDH for its peg stability and censorship resistance.
