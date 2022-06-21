Lithium Sulfur Batteries Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 29% Through 2026

Lithium Sulfur Batteries Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lithium Sulfur Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lithium sulfur batteries market size is expected to grow from $0.32 billion in 2021 to $0.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.2%. The global lithium sulfur batteries market is then expected to grow to $1.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.0%. Rising government investment in electric vehicles is significantly driving the lithium sulfur batteries market growth.

The lithium-sulfur batteries market consists of sales of lithium-sulfur batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for efficient electric transportation in various devices such as in power backups, satellites, drones, military vehicles, and others. Lithium-sulfur batteries have the potential for serving as promising next-generation rechargeable and high energy density batteries due to the high gravimetric energy, reduced raw materials cost, light-weight, improved safety characteristics, non-toxicity, the low environmental burden associated with the cell materials, and high sustainability of sulfur which is abundant in nature.

Global Lithium Sulfur Batteries Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the lithium-sulfur batteries market. Major companies operating in the lithium-sulfur batteries sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to accelerate their growth in the market.

Global Lithium Sulfur Batteries Market Segments

The global lithium sulfur batteries market is segmented:

By Type: Low Energy Density Lithium Sulfur Battery, High Energy Density Lithium Sulfur Battery

By Power Capacity: 0-500 mAh, 501-1000 mAh, Above 1000 mAh

By Application: Aviation, Automotive, Electronics, Power Sectors, Others

By Geography: The global lithium sulfur batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Lithium Sulfur Batteries Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lithium sulfur batteries market overviews, lithium sulfur batteries market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global lithium sulfur batteries market, lithium sulfur batteries market share, lithium sulfur batteries market segments and geographies, lithium sulfur batteries market players, lithium sulfur batteries market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The lithium sulfur batteries market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Lithium Sulfur Batteries Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: A123 Systems, Amicell Industries, Enerdel, SouthWest Electronic Energy Group, Quallion, Valence Technology, EEMB Battery, Panasonic Corporation, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls International PLC, SANYO Energy, Ener1, Sion Power, Toshiba Corporation, Uniross Batteries, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Tesla Inc., Monash University, SANYO Energy, Daegu Institute Of Science And Technology, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, and Stanford University.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

