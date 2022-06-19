President of Azerbaijan to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 19 - At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on 21-22 June this year.

The agenda of the summit includes issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The leaders of the two states will focus on increasing the volume of mutual trade, strengthening cooperation at the level of business and regions, promoting joint investment projects in various sectors of the economy, making effective use of opportunities in the transport and transit sphere, and continuing active cultural-humanitarian exchange.

In addition, the heads of state will exchange views on the international and regional situation, discuss the development of intensive dialogue and mutual support within multilateral structures.

Following the talks at the highest level, it is planned to sign a solid package of bilateral documents aimed at deepening practical cooperation in the industry, transport, agriculture, energy, science and innovation, tourism and other areas.

It should be noted that on the eve of the visit, business events will be held in Tashkent with the participation of leading companies and enterprises of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

In recent years, the indicators of mutual trade and the number of joint ventures have increased significantly. In 2021, the volume of trade turnover increased by 42 percent, and in January-May this year – by 49 percent.

Last year, a production site for the assembly of domestic cars was launched in Azerbaijan. New cooperation projects are being implemented and worked out in sericulture, agricultural complex, construction materials industry, oil and gas sector, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Bilateral cultural events, festivals, scientific conferences, presentations and creative meetings are regularly held in both countries.

Source: UzA