eyefactive showcases kiosk software at retail tech show EuroCIS 2022

EuroCIS: Interactive Smart Retail Touchscreen Software by eyefactive

At the retail technology trade fair EuroCIS in Düsseldorf, eyefactive presented interactive kiosk touchscreen software solutions.

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a software solution partner, eyefactive joined Pyramid, a leading manufacturer of interactive kiosk terminals in various formats.EuroCIS is the world’s leading trade fair for retail innovations and cutting edge retail technologies.- Touchscreen kiosk software by eyefactive at EuroCIS 2022 retail technology trade fair- Pyramid Computer shows various interactive kiosk terminal solutions for the point of saleeyefactive provides interactive smart retail solutions based on proprietary touchscreen software technologies. Partners use ready-to-use, customizable apps through eyefactive’s app platform to create interactive signage solutions without any programming involved.Read the full article here for free:

Interactive Signage Touchscreen Solutions XXL