eyefactive showcases kiosk software at retail tech show EuroCIS 2022

At the retail technology trade fair EuroCIS in Düsseldorf, eyefactive presented interactive kiosk touchscreen software solutions.

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a software solution partner, eyefactive joined Pyramid, a leading manufacturer of interactive kiosk terminals in various formats.

EuroCIS is the world’s leading trade fair for retail innovations and cutting edge retail technologies.

- Pyramid Computer shows various interactive kiosk terminal solutions for the point of sale

eyefactive provides interactive smart retail solutions based on proprietary touchscreen software technologies. Partners use ready-to-use, customizable apps through eyefactive’s app platform to create interactive signage solutions without any programming involved.


https://www.eyefactive.com/en/press-releases/eyefactive-showcases-kiosk-software-retail-tech-show-eurocis-2022

Matthias Woggon
eyefactive GmbH
+49 40 99996950
press@eyefactive.com

Interactive Signage Touchscreen Solutions XXL

