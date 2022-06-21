THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022

“One Minutes” (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the eleven bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (11 bills) H.R. 7777 – Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act, as amended (Rep. Swalwell – Homeland Security) H.R. 7174 – National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security) H.R. 5274 – PREVENT ACT of 2021 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Homeland Security) H.R. 7072 – NDO Fairness Act, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) H.R. 3285 – 21st Century President Act (Rep. Pocan – Judiciary) H.R. 6538 – Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)