OSANG, LLC and DermaCare BioSciences Execute a Distribution Agreement for the OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

FDA EUA OHC AT HOME SELF TEST OHC AT HOME COVID-19 ANTIGEN SELF TEST - EASY AS 1-2-3 ! OHC AT HOME COVID-19 ANTIGEN SELF TEST -SIMPLE & EASY

LA based OSANG, LLC and DermaCare BioSciences have executed a distribution agreement for the OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test in the USA.

OHC US is a highly accurate nasal swab test that offers results in as fast as 15 minutes. It's easy to use and perhaps the most affordable & reliable FDA Emergency Use Authorized Rapid Covid-19 Test.” — Rich Butler, Managing Director

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles based OSANG, LLC and DermaCare BioSciences, a division of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC, have executed a distribution agreement for the OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test in the United States.OSANG, LLC recognizes and authorizes DermaCare the right to sell and market the OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test within the United States and Canada.“The OHC COVID-19 Antigen Home Self Test is all you need to determine your family’s Covid-19 status, whether symptoms are present or not”, said Dermacare Managing Director, Rich Butler, “It can even be used safely on children as young as 2 years old.”“OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test is a highly accurate nasal swab test that offers results in as fast as 15 minutes, it is easy to use and perhaps the most affordable and reliable FDA Emergency Use Authorized Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Test available".The FDA’s Emergency Use authorization of the OHC Rapid Antigen Test will facilitate even greater access and testing capacity in the USA.“At-home diagnostic tests continue to play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19”, said Butler.The recent FDA authorization for the OHC COVID-19 Self Test should also significantly increase confidence in a market that has been severely and regrettably compromised with contraband and fake, non-authorized and falsely branded Covid-19 tests that have flooded the market from China over the past year.“Dermacare will continue to offer widespread distribution to all businesses, government entities, medical and healthcare companies, wholesale & retailers and more, and will facilitate increased access to this highly affordable and reliable test for all Americans.”OSANG LLC at-home self tests are safely made in South Korea, and will be the most reasonably priced FDA EUA rapid Covid-19 antigen test on the market.The FDA wants to remind patients that all tests can experience false negative and false positive results. Individuals with positive results should self-isolate and seek additional care from their health care provider. Individuals who test negative and experience COVID-like symptoms should follow up with their health care provider as negative results do not rule out a COVID-19 infection.About Dermacare BioSciences and OSANG, LLC:Dermacare Biosciences is a wholly owned division of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC, based in Delray Beach, Florida. Since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been a leading distributor of several FDA Emergency Use Authorized At Home and Point-of-Care Antigen Test Kit brands.They are a leading manufacturer and distributor of personal care products and medical supplies, including an innovative range of CHILD SAFETY Hand Sanitizers. They are also high volume manufacturers/importers of the world’s first biodegradable nitrile medical graded gloves.Additionally, they have signed an agreement with OSANG, LLC the US affiliate of OSANG HEALTHCARE, a well established manufacturer of affordable, quality diagnostic and medical devices. Caring for the health of customers around the globe, OSANG Healthcare brings the excellence of Korean biotech to all the world’s people.You can find OSANG Healthcare products around the globe, from the US to India, across North, Central and South America, and in Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Reaching ever further and higher, OSANG Healthcare is driven to become the world’s premier healthcare specialist.OHC COVID-19 ANTIGEN SELF TESTS ARE MANUFACTURED IN KOREA AND ARE THEREFORE "TAA" TRADE AGREEMENT ACT COMPLIANT.To learn more & to order OHC RAPID COVID-19 ANTIGEN SELF TEST KITS, contact: info@dermacarebio.com oremail Kelly@dermacarePKG.com, M: 954-465-6408russ@dermacarebio.com, M: 201-543-7959Or visit: www.DermacareBio.com TOLL FREE: 1-833-DERMUSA (833-337-6872)FOOTNOTES: https://www.fda.gov/media/157549/download

HOW TO SELF TEST AT HOME WITH OHC