ImpexBooking 2.0 platform from ImpexDocs is now launched.

Ecosystem innovations are essential to ImpexDocs' vision of the connected supply chain. ImpexBooking is aimed at helping exporters remain agile in the uncertain environment for shipment management
— Manish Desai (CEO, ImpexDocs)
Ecosystem innovations are essential to ImpexDocs' vision and delivery of the connected supply chain. ImpexBooking 2.0 is aimed at helping exporters remain agile in the current uncertain environment and achieve best possible outcomes for their sea shipment management" – Manish Desai (CEO, ImpexDocs).
ImpexDocs provides trade export software and service solutions for global businesses of all sizes. Their latest software release ImpexBooking 2.0, offers a much-needed solution to manage the end-to-end vessel booking process for global exporters in one place. This comprehensive software platform will enable companies to book shipments online with over 50 shipping companies worldwide. Exporters can search global vessel schedules and manage, upload and compare rates.
Impex Booking 2.0 offers one of the most comprehensive sea shipment booking software with more than 18 million schedules and over 420k port pairs available within its platform.
"Our objective has always been to help businesses tackle their most complex global trade and shipment management challenges; ImpexBooking 2.0 will be a key part of accomplishing that. ImpexBooking can integrate with any existing ERP or trade management software and help make agile decisions with up-to-data information and options in the hands of exporters," Tejas Oza, Chief Revenue Office, ImpexDocs, said.
ImpexBooking 2.0 will make it possible for global exporters to bring shipment booking in-house and achieve significant time and cost savings on their shipment booking processes, facilitating long-term growth and success.
"With ImpexBooking 2.0, global exporters will be able to save over 50% time spent manually navigating the ocean freight management process, and they will be able to track their shipment from dispatch to destination effortlessly."
For more information, visit: https://www.impexdocs.com.au/products/impexbooking/
About ImpexDocs:
ImpexDocs, with headquarters in Sydney, Australia, is the leading provider of trade technology and services solutions in the APAC and is fast growing internationally with clients in the US, UK, Netherlands, Argentina and New Zealand. With ImpexDocs, global exporters can manage end-to-end trade processes within a single technology platform, significantly improve productivity, collaborate with importers and other participants in the global trade and make agile decisions. In addition, ImpexDocs Services provide process outsourcing solutions to global exporters. ImpexDocs has more than 700 clients, including DHL, AJC International, Toll, Bayer, Pepsico, DB Schenker, Endeavour Meats, Greenhams, GrainCorp, Inghams and many more.
For more information, visit www.impexdocs.com.au.
