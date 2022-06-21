Inaugural Menopause Empowerment Day
First time event created to encourage 75 million women in the stages of menopause to move beyond awareness to EMPOWERMENT.
Our hope for claiming this annual day and celebration is that thousands of women will be inspired to shift their mindset about the experience of menopause from upsetting to empowering.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bossa Bars Menopause Energy Bars, in collaboration with 30 other menopause support brands, organizations, and non-profits, presents the inaugural Menopause Empowerment Day, taking place Saturday, June 25 and 26, 2022 online plus in-person events in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Menopause Empowerment Day 6.25.22 celebrations will include a virtual workshop featuring keynote, Stacy London, CEO of State of Menopause and former host of What Not to Wear, along with “Walk+Talks” where women will gather for conversations about menopause empowerment while enjoying the inspiring scenery including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco led by Julie Gordon White, CEO of Bossa Bars Menopause Energy Bars and in Los Angeles with Denise Pines, CEO of Hot Flash Tea. All weekend events are free.
“Our hope for claiming this annual day and celebration is that thousands of women will be inspired to shift their mindset about the experience of menopause from upsetting to empowering, because it’s actually our best season of life,” said Julie Gordon White, founder of Bossa Bars Menopause Energy Bars, a functional food brand in the fast growing 600 billion dollar menopause market.
Women are also encouraged to create their own informal gatherings utilizing the “Conversation Starters Toolkit” which is downloadable on the event website www.MenopauseEmpowermentDay.com. The toolkit includes a curated list of questions to facilitate fun and thoughtful discussions to help women feel more comfortable talking about what they’re experiencing and how to find joy in the transition. Also included in the toolkit is an official Menopause Empowerment Day graphic being posted on participant’s social media profiles on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in celebration of the idea that menopause isn't just normal, it's a launch pad to a midlife woman’s most empowered years.
Events Information:
June 25, 2022 Virtual Empowerment Workshop 9a-11a PST
June 25, 2022 Walk+Talk Los Angeles 8a – 9a PST, Parking available
June 26, 2022 Walk+Talk San Francisco 10a – 12p PST, Parking available
Register for free event tickets at www.MenopauseEmpowermentDay.com or Eventbrite
Press Viewings:
June 26, 2022 Walk+Talk San Francisco 10a – 12p PST, Ft. Mason starting point at 10am PST for the kickoff of the walk. Day of contact Julie Gordon White 510.812.2233.
